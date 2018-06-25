Monsoon Session of Parliament begins July 18: From Triple Talaq to farmers’ woes, issues likely to dominate proceedings

The triple talaq bill, which was stuck in the Upper House of the Parliament, will also be tabled in the Monsoon session.

The Monsson session of the Parliament will be held between July 18 and August 10 this year. The session will be convened for nearly 18 working sittings. Last time, the Budget session of the Parliament was a complete washout as only 1 per cent of the total alloted time was used by the parliamentarians. The government has a number of crucial bills listed to be passed in the Parliament. The triple talaq bill, which was stuck in the Upper House of the Parliament, will also be tabled in the Monsoon session.

“We seek the support and cooperation of opposition parties. There are many important items on the legislative agenda that the government wants to take up in the Monsoon session,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said.

With elections due in the crucial states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, the opposition will be looking to corner the Narendra Modi government on issues such as loan waiver, MSP and employment. Given the fact that Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar had raised the issue of special status in recent meet with the prime minister, their respective parties may also take up the issue again in the Parliament.

The Opposition unity will also be put to test as the election of Rajya Sabha deputy chariman will also be taken up soon. The post, currently held by PJ Kurien, will fell vacant on July 2nd. Both the Opposition and the government are trying to put their candidate on the seat.

A number of other bills will also be taken up in the Parliament, here’s a look at these:

Triple Talaq: Triple Talaq bill will be taken up in the Upper House or the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition led by Congress remained opposed to bill entire Winter sesson over certain clauses in the bill.

Constitution (123rd) Amendment Bill, 2017: A bill to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes will be tabled in the Lok Sabha. The bill, if passed, will make the NCBC a constitutional body with full powers to safeguard the rights and interests of OBCs.

Transgender Bill: The government will table Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is creating an umbrella scheme for the educational, economic and social empowerment of transgender community under the bill. Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot had recently said that a private member bill, which was passed in Rajya Sabha, would be taken up for discussion in Lok Sabha in the upcoming Parliament session.

Indian Arbitration Council Act, 2017: A Bill that proposes to set up an arbitration council of India, that would grade and give accreditation to institutions involved in alternative dispute resolution, will be tabled in Parliament during Monsoon session. The new bill aims to make India a global hub of arbitration. Explaining the government’s initiative, Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said, “The country already has the best lawyers and judges in the world. The world is moving towards institutional arbitration. But there has to be a mechanism. And taking this in view, an arbitration council of India will be set up. This body will institutionalise arbitration. It will grade institution and give accreditation. It will also frame policies and give training,” he told reporters.