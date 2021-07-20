Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm, Rajya Sabha till noon amid protest by Opposition

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: With the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament washed out due to repeated adjournments over various issues including inflation, farm laws and Pegasus snooping row, the second day of the session is also set to be stormy. The Opposition has demanded a thorough investigation and sacking of Home Minister Amit Shah, while the government maintained it had nothing to do with it. Though IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made a statement in the Lok Sabha over the issue, the same has failed to placate the opposition benches. Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has already given a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the Pegasus ‘snooping’ issue.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday also lashed out at the opposition Congress and international organisations for suggesting that the government was involved in surveillance of phones of politicians, journalists and others, saying it was a “report by disrupters for obstructers” who want to derail India’s development trajectory with their conspiracies. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet floor leaders of various political parties today in another attempt to ensure the smooth functioning of the house. The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. Three of the bills seek to replace ordinances issued recently.
Highlights
Parliament Session Live Updates 2021: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
Parliament Session Live Updates 2021: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid the uproar by the Opposition
Parliament Session Live Updates 2021: Opposition including Congress, TMC, RJD, DMK held a meeting at Parliament and decided to raise the issue of Pegasus in both the Houses. Opposition parties to meet at 2pm to decide on attending PM brief on COVID today.
Parliament Session Live Updates 2021: Sad with what happened yesterday. The newly-appointed ministers could not be introduced because of Opposition ruckus (in Rajya Sabha). This forum is to put forth views in line with House decorum. I urge all MPs to let the House run smoothly, says Ajay Bhatt, MoS for Tourism.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the alleged usage of Pegasus spyware by the Government.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem gives notice under Rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the alleged spying by the government on opposition party leaders, journalists, judges, and even union ministers using Pegasus spyware
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on 'Pegasus Project' media report issue
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: We will raise this (Pegasus) issue... Nobody is obstructing nation's development, it's them (BJP) who have obstructed it. They have earned lakhs and crores of money by imposing cess, hiking fuel price, wasting money on projects, says LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: BJP all-MP meeting underway at Parliament, in the presence of PM Narendra Modi.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Shripad Naik takes charge as MoS for Ministry of Tourism
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrive at the Parliament on the second day of the Monsoon Session