Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm, Rajya Sabha till noon amid protest by Opposition

The Opposition has demanded a thorough investigation and sacking of Home Minister Amit Shah, while the government maintained it had nothing to do with the Pegasus row.

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: With the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament washed out due to repeated adjournments over various issues including inflation, farm laws and Pegasus snooping row, the second day of the session is also set to be stormy. The Opposition has demanded a thorough investigation and sacking of Home Minister Amit Shah, while the government maintained it had nothing to do with it. Though IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made a statement in the Lok Sabha over the issue, the same has failed to placate the opposition benches. Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has already given a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the Pegasus ‘snooping’ issue.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday also lashed out at the opposition Congress and international organisations for suggesting that the government was involved in surveillance of phones of politicians, journalists and others, saying it was a “report by disrupters for obstructers” who want to derail India’s development trajectory with their conspiracies. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet floor leaders of various political parties today in another attempt to ensure the smooth functioning of the house. The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. Three of the bills seek to replace ordinances issued recently.

Read More