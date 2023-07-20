scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Monsoon Session: Full list of 31 Bills likely to be tabled in Parliament

Both the Houses of Parliament – Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha – were adjourned for the day after Opposition party members created a stir and demanded a discussion on the Manipur issue.

Written by India News Desk
Parliament, monsoon session
The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today and will end on August 11. (File photo: Indian Express)

The Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on Thursday. The Union government is likely to discuss a total of 31 Bills, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said. The Monsoon Session will conclude on August 11.

Joshi on Wednesday said that 34 parties and 44 leaders participated in the all-party meeting convened by the government for smooth conduct of the monsoon session which will have 17 sittings.

Also Read

Full list of bills likely to be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament:

Here is the full list of 31 bills that are likely to be taken up in the Parliament monsoon session:

Also Read
  1. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (To replace ordinance)
  2. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019
  3. DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019
  4. The Mediation Bill, 2021
  5. The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  6. The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  7. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022
  8. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023
  9. The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023
  10. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 (With respect to the state of Himachal Pradesh)
  11. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to the state of Chhattisgarh)
  12. The Postal Services Bill, 2023
  13. The National Cooperative University Bill, 2023
  14. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  15. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023
  16. The International Monetary Fund and Bank Bill, 2023
  17. The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023
  18. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023
  19. The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023
  20. The Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Bill, 2023
  21. The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  22. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  23. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  24. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023
  25. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  26. The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regu
  27. The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  28. The National Research Foundation Bill, 2023
  29. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  30. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  31. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Bill to replace the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, seeks to establish the National Capital Civil Services Authority, which consists of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary of Delhi, Principal Home Secretary of Delhi. The Authority will make recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) regarding transfers and postings of officials and disciplinary matters.

Both the Houses of Parliament – Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha – were adjourned for the day after Opposition party members created a stir and demanded a discussion on the Manipur issue.

Earlier, Joshi had said that the union government is willing to discuss the Manipur issue.

Also Read

“I want to make it clear on record about the Opposition’s demand for a discussion about Manipur that we have clearly said, deputy leader Rajnath Singh has also said that we are ready to hold a discussion in both the Houses.”

“Manipur [violence] is a sensitive issue… It is a big sensitive issue. Therefore, we want to have a discussion and the home minister will reply in detail to the discussion. Therefore, I request for allowing the House to function smoothly. People are watching. There are many important bills which have to be passed. There are many important issues which have to be discussed,” Joshi said, amid the Opposition raising slogans.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 18:11 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS