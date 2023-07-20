Monsoon Session: Full list of 31 Bills likely to be tabled in Parliament

The Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on Thursday. The Union government is likely to discuss a total of 31 Bills, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said. The Monsoon Session will conclude on August 11.

Joshi on Wednesday said that 34 parties and 44 leaders participated in the all-party meeting convened by the government for smooth conduct of the monsoon session which will have 17 sittings.

Full list of bills likely to be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament:

Here is the full list of 31 bills that are likely to be taken up in the Parliament monsoon session:

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (To replace ordinance) The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 The Mediation Bill, 2021 The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 (With respect to the state of Himachal Pradesh) The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to the state of Chhattisgarh) The Postal Services Bill, 2023 The National Cooperative University Bill, 2023 The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 The International Monetary Fund and Bank Bill, 2023 The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 The Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Bill, 2023 The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regu The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Bill to replace the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, seeks to establish the National Capital Civil Services Authority, which consists of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary of Delhi, Principal Home Secretary of Delhi. The Authority will make recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) regarding transfers and postings of officials and disciplinary matters.

Both the Houses of Parliament – Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha – were adjourned for the day after Opposition party members created a stir and demanded a discussion on the Manipur issue.

Earlier, Joshi had said that the union government is willing to discuss the Manipur issue.

“I want to make it clear on record about the Opposition’s demand for a discussion about Manipur that we have clearly said, deputy leader Rajnath Singh has also said that we are ready to hold a discussion in both the Houses.”

“Manipur [violence] is a sensitive issue… It is a big sensitive issue. Therefore, we want to have a discussion and the home minister will reply in detail to the discussion. Therefore, I request for allowing the House to function smoothly. People are watching. There are many important bills which have to be passed. There are many important issues which have to be discussed,” Joshi said, amid the Opposition raising slogans.