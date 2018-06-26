Monsoon session from July 18, coop sought for passage of Bills

The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 18 and end on August 10. (Reuters)

Amid increasing political bitterness, the Centre on Monday sought cooperation from the opposition parties in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament for passage of key economic Bills, including amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to recognise home buyers as financial creditors and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill that seeks to attach assets of offenders fleeing the country to escape law.

The government has to get the Parliament’s approval for both the Bills, provisions of which were given immediate effect via ordinances.

The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 18 and end on August 10. The session, which will have 18 sittings, will also consider the triple talaq Bill and constitutional status for the National Commission for OBCs, parliamentary affairs minister Anathkumar said.

With PJ Kurien’s term ending at the end of this month, the election to choose the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha will also be taken up.

With the Budget session turning out to be the least productive in 18 years due to rising political differences among the ruling and opposition parties ahead of general elections in 2019, it has to be seen whether the government would be able to get approval of both the Houses to many crucial pending Bills such as the National Commission for Medical Education Bill to overhaul medical education.

Of the 40-odd Bills listed for consideration in the Budget session, only two were approved by the Lok Sabha without discussion. The cost of each hour of Lok Sabha proceeding was as high as Rs 2 crore in FY18, while the same for the Rajya Sabha was Rs 1.33 crore. Almost 245 hours were lost in the session because of disruptions.

The key pending Bills, which could be taken up in the monsoon session, includes the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013, which requires investigating agencies to get prior sanction of the appropriate authority in the government to investigate officials including retired ones.

Another key pending Bill is the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017. In the Bill, a bail-in clause has been proposed as one of the resolution tools in case of insolvency in a bank wherein depositors will have to bear a part of the cost of the resolution by a corresponding reduction in their claims.