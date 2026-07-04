Parliament’s Monsoon Session is set to begin on July 20 and continue until August 13, 2026, with 19 sittings scheduled. The session is expected to witness heated debates as the Centre prepares to push several significant legislative proposals, including the reintroduction of the contentious Delimitation Bill, reforms linked to women’s reservation, and the One Nation, One Election proposal.

Taking to X, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, “On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026. The Session will commence on 20 July, 2026 and continue till 13 August, 2026 for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of National Importance.”

On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026.

The Session will commence on 20 July, 2026 and continue till 13 August, 2026 for meaningful debate,… pic.twitter.com/TaEYH4F1cK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 4, 2026

“The session also comes amid major political realignments in both Houses of Parliament, with recent defections altering the numerical strength of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition,” he added.

Why is the Monsoon Session expected to be crucial?

In the upcoming Parliament session, the government is expected to revive several constitutional amendment Bills that require the support of at least two-thirds of members present and voting in Parliament. The BJP-led NDA has been strengthening its numbers in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, making this session politically significant as it attempts to secure enough support for key constitutional reforms.

Delimitation Bill likely to return

One of the most closely watched proposals is the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, commonly referred to as the Delimitation Bill. The proposed Bill seeks to redraw parliamentary and Assembly constituency boundaries based on updated population data. It also proposes increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from the current 543 elected seats to 850 seats, paving the way for implementing the 33% reservation for women in Parliament.

Earlier, the Bill had failed to secure the required two-thirds majority when it was introduced, and the government is expected to make another attempt during the Monsoon Session.

Women’s Reservation amendments

The Centre is also likely to introduce amendments linked to the Women’s Reservation Act. The proposed changes are intended to operationalise the constitutional provision reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women after the delimitation exercise is completed. If passed, the amendments would lay the groundwork for implementing women’s reservation following the expansion and redrawing of constituencies.

One Nation, One Election Bill

Another major proposal likely to feature prominently is the One Nation, One Election Bill. This Bill seeks to synchronise elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies so that voting across the country is held simultaneously. The government argues that the move would reduce election expenditure, minimise governance disruptions caused by frequent polls and improve administrative efficiency, while opposition parties have raised concerns over its impact on federalism and democratic accountability.

PM-CMs Jail Bill under discussion

Among the proposals reportedly under consideration is the PM-CMs Jail Bill, linked to the proposed 130th Constitutional Amendment. The Bill is expected to propose that a Union Minister, Chief Minister or even the Prime Minister would automatically cease to hold office if they remain in judicial custody for more than 31 days. If introduced, it is likely to trigger intense political debate.

Other Bills likely during the session

Apart from constitutional amendments, the government may also take up several other legislative proposals, including:

Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, aimed at education reforms. Anti-Doping reforms, intended to strengthen India’s sports governance framework. A Bill to increase the number of Supreme Court judges to reduce the pendency of cases. Corporate law reforms to simplify business regulations.

Political equations have changed

The Monsoon Session will also be the first major parliamentary session after a series of political defections and realignments. The NDA has reportedly strengthened its position in both Houses after gaining support from several MPs through mergers and defections, bringing it closer to the numbers required for constitutional amendments.

In the Rajya Sabha, the ruling alliance has improved its tally following recent political developments and is eyeing additional seats through upcoming by-elections. In the Lok Sabha, the NDA has also benefited from recent defections from opposition parties. However, it still falls short of the two-thirds majority needed to amend the Constitution, making support from other parties crucial for passing key Bills.

However, it should be noted that several of the Bills mentioned above are reported to be under consideration or expected to be introduced during the session.