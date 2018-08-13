Monsoon rains, floods claim 776 lives in 7 states; highest 187 dead in Kerala

The Coast Guard has deployed one ALH, a 14-member team in Kochi, a 12-member team at Aluva. (IE)

Altogether 776 people have lost their lives, 187 of them in Kerala, in incidents related to rains, floods and landslides in seven states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry said today. According to the Home Ministry’s National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 187 people lost their lives in Kerala, where 2,406 villages in 14 districts were badly hit by the rains and floods and over 26,400 hectres of crops were damaged.

As many as 171 died in Uttar Pradesh, 170 people in West Bengal, 139 in Maharashtra, 52 people lost their lives in Gujarat, 45 in Assam and 10 in Nagaland. A total of 27 people were also missing in Kerala (22) and West Bengal (5), while 245 others received injuries in rain-related incidents in the states.

The deluge and rains have hit 26 districts in Maharashtra, 23 in Assam, 22 in West Bengal, 14 in Kerala, 12 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 Nagaland and 10 in Gujarat. Nearly two lakh people have been living in relief camps in Kerala while 14 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) consisting of 399 rescuers and 34 boats were deployed in the state.

The Indian Air Force has deployed one Advance Light Helicopter (ALH), two Mi-17V chopper, four AN 32 aircraft, the Indian Navy has deployed One ALH, 20 divers. The Army has deployed one column of Military Engineering Group with 37 persons at Calicut, one column with 37 persons at Idukki and one column with 32 persons at Aluva.

One column of Army has been deployed at Chunkathara Nilambur, one is also expected to be deployed at Devikulam, Idukki. One Army unit with 25 people and one column of Defence Service Corps with 80 people were deployed in Kannur. The Coast Guard has deployed one ALH, a 14-member team in Kochi, a 12-member team at Aluva.

One team has been moved from Beypore to Munambham and one team has been on stand by at Cochin. One unit of the Territorial Army has also been deployed in Kerala. In Assam, 11.45 lakh people have borne the brunt of the rains and floods, which also hit crops in 27,552 hectares of land.

Altogether 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were engaged in rescue and relief operations in Assam, the NERC said. A team of the NDRF comprises 45 personnel. Nine NDRF teams were deployed in Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, seven in Gujarat, four in Maharashtra and one in Nagaland.