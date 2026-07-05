Heavy rainfall has led to extensive flooding in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the weekend, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red and orange alerts for severe showers. Authorities declared school closures, deployed rescue teams and urged residents to avoid non‑essential travel and high‑risk coastal areas. The IMD has also forecast ‘very heavy rainfall’ with gusty winds for many areas in western India till Tuesday as the monsoon season sets in after a delay.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during next four days,” the weather department added in its Saturday bulletin.

Flooding, landslides and red alerts

Mumbai and Thane have been under a red alert from the India Meteorological Department as rainfall intensified over the weekend, bringing extremely heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging across the city. The downpour triggered widespread inundation in low‑lying areas such as the Andheri subway, Senapati Bapat Marg in Matunga, NM Joshi Marg and parts of Thane, with authorities closing roads, deploying rescue teams and ordering the closure of all schools and colleges for the afternoon session.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Mahim pic.twitter.com/7xAxVpTMll — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026

Several areas recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall, while a few areas logged a whopping 300 mm of downpour in the last 24 hours. By 5:30 pm on Saturday, Ram Mandir recorded 206.5 mm, Vikhroli 188 mm, Santacruz 164.1 mm, Vidyavihar 126 mm, Bandra 112 mm and Sion 100 mm, while Byculla and Colaba received 70.5 mm and 70.2 mm respectively.

A massive landslide on the road leading to Rajmachi Fort completely blocked vehicular movement in Lonavala on Sunday (July 5).Traffic authorities and local police told ANI that earth movers had been deployed to carry out the debris clearance operations.

In Gujarat, the monsoon has also caused severe disruption, with Mangrol town in Junagadh receiving nearly 21 inches of rain in four hours, leading to waist‑deep waterlogging on roads to Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar and Dwarka and halting traffic for around 24 hours. Dhrol in Jamnagar, Dhanera in Banaskantha and pockets of Saurashtra similarly faced flooding and stranded vehicles, including school buses, while the IMD forecast continued heavy to very heavy rain in Morbi, Kutch and several other districts, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely across much of the state.

Maharashtra & Gujarat Monsoon Flooding Dashboard

Maharashtra & Gujarat Monsoon Floods: Rainfall & Impact Tracker MUMBAI PEAK RAINFALL 206.5 mm 533 mm MANGROL IN 4 HRS 4.26 m MUMBAI HIGH TIDE RED IMD ALERT LEVEL RAINFALL MAP IMPACT TABLE ANALYSIS All Locations Maharashtra Gujarat 1 Mangrol (Junagadh) 533 mm RED ALERT 2 Ram Mandir 206.5 mm RED ALERT 3 Vikhroli 188 mm RED ALERT 4 Santacruz 164.1 mm HEAVY 5 Vidyavihar 126 mm HEAVY 6 Bandra 112 mm HEAVY 7 Sion 100 mm WATCH 8 Byculla 70.5 mm WATCH 9 Colaba 70.2 mm WATCH 10 Dhrol (Jamnagar) Flooded HEAVY 11 Dhanera (Banaskantha) Disrupted WATCH 12 Morbi & Kutch Forecast ORANGE ALERT # Location State Rainfall / Status Impact Response 1 Ram Mandir Maharashtra 206.5 mm Highest recorded, severe waterlogging Red alert issued 2 Vikhroli Maharashtra 188 mm Heavy waterlogging Red alert issued 3 Santacruz Maharashtra 164.1 mm Heavy rainfall zone Monitoring 4 Andheri subway Maharashtra Waterlogged Frequently flooded; advised against use MLA raised issue; IIT solution pending tender 5 Senapati Bapat Marg, Matunga Maharashtra Waterlogged Road inundation Road closure 6 NM Joshi Marg Maharashtra Waterlogged Road inundation Road closure 7 Thane Maharashtra Waterlogged Road closures Rescue teams deployed 8 Worli sea wall Maharashtra High tide 4.26m Crashing waves, safety risk Mayor urged public to move away 9 Mangrol (Junagadh) Gujarat ~533 mm in 4 hrs Waist-deep flooding; traffic halted ~24 hrs Fire dept rescues near Samdhiyala; no casualties 10 Mangrol–Keshod road Gujarat Knee-deep water Persisted into Sunday; some routes shut Gradual reopening 11 Dhrol (Jamnagar) Gujarat Heavy downpour Arterial roads inundated; vehicles & school buses stranded Local response ongoing 12 Dhanera (Banaskantha) Gujarat First monsoon spell Daily life disrupted Monitoring 13 Morbi & Kutch Gujarat Forecast: heavy to very heavy Thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds likely IMD advisory issued Mumbai Under Red Alert Mumbai and Thane came under an IMD red alert as the monsoon intensified over the weekend. Ram Mandir recorded the highest rainfall at 206.5 mm by 5:30 pm Saturday, followed by Vikhroli (188 mm) and Santacruz (164.1 mm), triggering severe waterlogging citywide. Key Inundation Points Widespread flooding hit low-lying areas including the Andheri subway , Senapati Bapat Marg in Matunga, NM Joshi Marg and parts of Thane. Authorities closed roads, deployed rescue teams, and ordered closure of all schools and colleges for the afternoon session. Mangrol’s Near-Record Downpour In Gujarat, Mangrol town in Junagadh received nearly 21 inches (about 533 mm) of rain in just four hours, causing waist-deep waterlogging on roads to Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar and Dwarka and halting traffic for around 24 hours. Fire department teams carried out rescues near Samdhiyala village with no casualties reported. Wider Gujarat Impact Dhrol in Jamnagar and Dhanera in Banaskantha also faced flooding and stranded vehicles, including school buses. The IMD forecast continued heavy to very heavy rain in Morbi and Kutch , with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely across much of the state. Official Response Maharashtra’s Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan confirmed over 200 mm of rain in 12 hours, calling it “very heavy rain” for Mumbai, and warned against risking the shoreline for selfies. NDRF and SDRF teams were deployed, with manholes monitored and traffic cleared. Coastal Safety Warnings A high tide of 4.26 metres was recorded at Worli at 2:50 pm. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde inspected coastal stretches and urged people to move away from the sea wall as waves crashed, reiterating that approaching the shore during high tide was unsafe. Long-Standing Infrastructure Concerns Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel urged Mumbaikars not to use the frequently waterlogged Andheri subway, noting he has raised the issue in the House for three sessions. He said IIT expert solutions have been received and tender work would begin after the rains subside. Sources: India Meteorological Department (IMD) · Maharashtra State Disaster Management · BMC · Gujarat district administration reports · Data as of weekend monsoon update, July 2026 Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express Copy HTML HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

Authorities issued alerts for heavy rainfall

State and civic agencies in both states have also mobilised National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, local police and municipal teams for rescue, traffic management and clearing storm drains. Officials emphasised public cooperation with advisories: avoiding non‑essential travel, staying away from seafronts during high tide, and following instructions from local administrations. In Mumbai, teams were stationed near manholes and low‑lying points to expedite emergency response.

Officials in Maharashtra urged citizens to avoid non‑essential travel and stay away from seafronts during high tide. State Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said over 200 mm of rain had fallen in 12 hours, calling it “very heavy rain” for Mumbai, and warned that people risking the shoreline for selfies had been a major cause of accidents in past years. He announced that NDRF and SDRF teams were on the ground, manholes were being monitored, and traffic was being cleared. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has also asked people loitering near Worli’s sea wall to move away as waves were crashing and the tide remained high.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rain and strong winds witnessed near Andheri Station (West) amid monsoon conditions. pic.twitter.com/MQFMgqKjt9 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026

“More than 200 mm of rain has occurred in 12 hours, which is very heavy rain—I mean, for Mumbai, it is very heavy rain. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed. Our teams are stationed near manholes. Traffic is being cleared. Only step out of the house if there is urgent work,” Mahajan said.

The BMC said a high tide of 4.26 metres was recorded at 02:50 pm, and the Mayor inspected coastal stretches to urge compliance with safety advisories. Tawde reiterated that going to the shore while sea waves were crashing was not advisable and asked people to move away from parapets and seafront areas.

Local lawmakers appealed for caution and infrastructure fixes. Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel urged Mumbaikars not to use the frequently waterlogged Andheri subway, noting long‑standing concerns and plans for a permanent solution. He said options from IIT experts have been received and that work—including issuing a tender—would start after the rains subside.

“I have been raising the issue of the Andheri subway in the House for the last three sessions,” Patel told news agency ANI.

Gujarat’s Mangrol hit by near‑record downpour, roads submerged

Across the coast in Gujarat, heavy showers unleashed sudden flooding in Mangrol town, where authorities recorded nearly 21 inches (about 533 mm) of rain within four hours on Saturday. The deluge submerged roads linking Mangrol to Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar and Dwarka with waist‑deep water, halting vehicular traffic for almost 24 hours. Although rain stopped roughly 14 hours later, stretches including the Mangrol‑Keshod road remained under knee‑deep water into Sunday, and some routes continued to be closed.

Residents and commuters described the rainfall as unprecedented, with several stranded motorists and school buses left immobilised by floodwaters. Fire Department teams carried out rescues near Samdhiyala village in Junagadh district; officials reported no casualties from those operations. Movement gradually resumed on some routes as water receded, but key links to Somnath, Porbandar and Dwarka remained shut.

Heavy monsoon activity also caused major waterlogging and transport disruption in other parts of Gujarat. In Jamnagar’s Dhrol area, incessant downpours inundated arterial roads, leaving vehicles stranded and forcing people, including children on school buses, to wade through waterlogged streets. The first spell of the southwest monsoon also affected Dhanera in Banaskantha district, hampering daily life.

Central India saw impacts as well where Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh reported rising river levels after sustained heavy rain. Police and disaster teams conducted a rescue in Kirnapur limits, safely evacuating 16 villagers from Bhanpur who had been trapped in fields when waters rose suddenly.

Ahmedabad and Gujarat weather forecast

Ahmedabad experienced thunder, lightning and rain late Saturday into early Sunday, bringing relief from heat and humidity. The IMD said monsoon activity remained active over Gujarat and forecast continued thunderstorms and rain for Ahmedabad and several districts in the coming days. The weather office warned of moderate rainfall rates of 5–15 mm per hour with gusty winds of 41–61 km/h at isolated places across districts including Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, and Surat, and flagged a 30–60% chance of cloud‑to‑ground lightning in some areas.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Raigad. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/n7RL2Obmfx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2026

Beyond western India, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla warned of intensifying monsoon activity in Himachal Pradesh from July 5, issuing ‘Orange’ and ‘Yellow’ alerts through July 12 for heavy rain. Several parts of the state have already recorded rainfall in the last 24 hours, causing flood‑like conditions, temporary highway disruptions from debris and localized damage.

The IMD’s red alert for parts of Mumbai and Thane, and continued active monsoon conditions over Gujarat, signal further spells of heavy rainfall in western India over the coming days. Authorities have warned of continued waterlogging, possible traffic disruptions and the risk of localised flooding in low‑lying and coastal areas. Residents are advised to monitor local weather updates, follow municipal advisories and avoid risky coastal and flooded areas.