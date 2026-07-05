Heavy rainfall has led to extensive flooding in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the weekend, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red and orange alerts for severe showers. Authorities declared school closures, deployed rescue teams and urged residents to avoid non‑essential travel and high‑risk coastal areas. The IMD has also forecast ‘very heavy rainfall’ with gusty winds for many areas in western India till Tuesday as the monsoon season sets in after a delay.
“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during next four days,” the weather department added in its Saturday bulletin.
Flooding, landslides and red alerts
Mumbai and Thane have been under a red alert from the India Meteorological Department as rainfall intensified over the weekend, bringing extremely heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging across the city. The downpour triggered widespread inundation in low‑lying areas such as the Andheri subway, Senapati Bapat Marg in Matunga, NM Joshi Marg and parts of Thane, with authorities closing roads, deploying rescue teams and ordering the closure of all schools and colleges for the afternoon session.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Mahim pic.twitter.com/7xAxVpTMll
— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026
Several areas recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall, while a few areas logged a whopping 300 mm of downpour in the last 24 hours. By 5:30 pm on Saturday, Ram Mandir recorded 206.5 mm, Vikhroli 188 mm, Santacruz 164.1 mm, Vidyavihar 126 mm, Bandra 112 mm and Sion 100 mm, while Byculla and Colaba received 70.5 mm and 70.2 mm respectively.
A massive landslide on the road leading to Rajmachi Fort completely blocked vehicular movement in Lonavala on Sunday (July 5).Traffic authorities and local police told ANI that earth movers had been deployed to carry out the debris clearance operations.
In Gujarat, the monsoon has also caused severe disruption, with Mangrol town in Junagadh receiving nearly 21 inches of rain in four hours, leading to waist‑deep waterlogging on roads to Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar and Dwarka and halting traffic for around 24 hours. Dhrol in Jamnagar, Dhanera in Banaskantha and pockets of Saurashtra similarly faced flooding and stranded vehicles, including school buses, while the IMD forecast continued heavy to very heavy rain in Morbi, Kutch and several other districts, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely across much of the state.
Maharashtra & Gujarat Monsoon Floods: Rainfall & Impact Tracker
|#
|Location
|State
|Rainfall / Status
|Impact
|Response
|1
|Ram Mandir
|Maharashtra
|206.5 mm
|Highest recorded, severe waterlogging
|Red alert issued
|2
|Vikhroli
|Maharashtra
|188 mm
|Heavy waterlogging
|Red alert issued
|3
|Santacruz
|Maharashtra
|164.1 mm
|Heavy rainfall zone
|Monitoring
|4
|Andheri subway
|Maharashtra
|Waterlogged
|Frequently flooded; advised against use
|MLA raised issue; IIT solution pending tender
|5
|Senapati Bapat Marg, Matunga
|Maharashtra
|Waterlogged
|Road inundation
|Road closure
|6
|NM Joshi Marg
|Maharashtra
|Waterlogged
|Road inundation
|Road closure
|7
|Thane
|Maharashtra
|Waterlogged
|Road closures
|Rescue teams deployed
|8
|Worli sea wall
|Maharashtra
|High tide 4.26m
|Crashing waves, safety risk
|Mayor urged public to move away
|9
|Mangrol (Junagadh)
|Gujarat
|~533 mm in 4 hrs
|Waist-deep flooding; traffic halted ~24 hrs
|Fire dept rescues near Samdhiyala; no casualties
|10
|Mangrol–Keshod road
|Gujarat
|Knee-deep water
|Persisted into Sunday; some routes shut
|Gradual reopening
|11
|Dhrol (Jamnagar)
|Gujarat
|Heavy downpour
|Arterial roads inundated; vehicles & school buses stranded
|Local response ongoing
|12
|Dhanera (Banaskantha)
|Gujarat
|First monsoon spell
|Daily life disrupted
|Monitoring
|13
|Morbi & Kutch
|Gujarat
|Forecast: heavy to very heavy
|Thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds likely
|IMD advisory issued
Authorities issued alerts for heavy rainfall
State and civic agencies in both states have also mobilised National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, local police and municipal teams for rescue, traffic management and clearing storm drains. Officials emphasised public cooperation with advisories: avoiding non‑essential travel, staying away from seafronts during high tide, and following instructions from local administrations. In Mumbai, teams were stationed near manholes and low‑lying points to expedite emergency response.
Officials in Maharashtra urged citizens to avoid non‑essential travel and stay away from seafronts during high tide. State Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said over 200 mm of rain had fallen in 12 hours, calling it “very heavy rain” for Mumbai, and warned that people risking the shoreline for selfies had been a major cause of accidents in past years. He announced that NDRF and SDRF teams were on the ground, manholes were being monitored, and traffic was being cleared. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has also asked people loitering near Worli’s sea wall to move away as waves were crashing and the tide remained high.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rain and strong winds witnessed near Andheri Station (West) amid monsoon conditions. pic.twitter.com/MQFMgqKjt9
— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026
“More than 200 mm of rain has occurred in 12 hours, which is very heavy rain—I mean, for Mumbai, it is very heavy rain. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed. Our teams are stationed near manholes. Traffic is being cleared. Only step out of the house if there is urgent work,” Mahajan said.
The BMC said a high tide of 4.26 metres was recorded at 02:50 pm, and the Mayor inspected coastal stretches to urge compliance with safety advisories. Tawde reiterated that going to the shore while sea waves were crashing was not advisable and asked people to move away from parapets and seafront areas.
Local lawmakers appealed for caution and infrastructure fixes. Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel urged Mumbaikars not to use the frequently waterlogged Andheri subway, noting long‑standing concerns and plans for a permanent solution. He said options from IIT experts have been received and that work—including issuing a tender—would start after the rains subside.
“I have been raising the issue of the Andheri subway in the House for the last three sessions,” Patel told news agency ANI.
Gujarat’s Mangrol hit by near‑record downpour, roads submerged
Across the coast in Gujarat, heavy showers unleashed sudden flooding in Mangrol town, where authorities recorded nearly 21 inches (about 533 mm) of rain within four hours on Saturday. The deluge submerged roads linking Mangrol to Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar and Dwarka with waist‑deep water, halting vehicular traffic for almost 24 hours. Although rain stopped roughly 14 hours later, stretches including the Mangrol‑Keshod road remained under knee‑deep water into Sunday, and some routes continued to be closed.
Residents and commuters described the rainfall as unprecedented, with several stranded motorists and school buses left immobilised by floodwaters. Fire Department teams carried out rescues near Samdhiyala village in Junagadh district; officials reported no casualties from those operations. Movement gradually resumed on some routes as water receded, but key links to Somnath, Porbandar and Dwarka remained shut.
Heavy monsoon activity also caused major waterlogging and transport disruption in other parts of Gujarat. In Jamnagar’s Dhrol area, incessant downpours inundated arterial roads, leaving vehicles stranded and forcing people, including children on school buses, to wade through waterlogged streets. The first spell of the southwest monsoon also affected Dhanera in Banaskantha district, hampering daily life.
Central India saw impacts as well where Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh reported rising river levels after sustained heavy rain. Police and disaster teams conducted a rescue in Kirnapur limits, safely evacuating 16 villagers from Bhanpur who had been trapped in fields when waters rose suddenly.
Ahmedabad and Gujarat weather forecast
Ahmedabad experienced thunder, lightning and rain late Saturday into early Sunday, bringing relief from heat and humidity. The IMD said monsoon activity remained active over Gujarat and forecast continued thunderstorms and rain for Ahmedabad and several districts in the coming days. The weather office warned of moderate rainfall rates of 5–15 mm per hour with gusty winds of 41–61 km/h at isolated places across districts including Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, and Surat, and flagged a 30–60% chance of cloud‑to‑ground lightning in some areas.
VIDEO | Maharashtra: Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Raigad.
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/n7RL2Obmfx
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2026
Beyond western India, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla warned of intensifying monsoon activity in Himachal Pradesh from July 5, issuing ‘Orange’ and ‘Yellow’ alerts through July 12 for heavy rain. Several parts of the state have already recorded rainfall in the last 24 hours, causing flood‑like conditions, temporary highway disruptions from debris and localized damage.
The IMD’s red alert for parts of Mumbai and Thane, and continued active monsoon conditions over Gujarat, signal further spells of heavy rainfall in western India over the coming days. Authorities have warned of continued waterlogging, possible traffic disruptions and the risk of localised flooding in low‑lying and coastal areas. Residents are advised to monitor local weather updates, follow municipal advisories and avoid risky coastal and flooded areas.