Monsoon mayhem: Flood alert in Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka – Top updates

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a three-day ‘red alert’ for Telangana. Heavy rainfall has been predicted for the state. In the forecast, the weather department has warned of localised flooding due to heavy rains. Citizens have been advised to avoid areas that are prone to waterlogging and were also asked to stay away from vulnerable structures.

In wake of the ‘red alert’, Telangana Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy announced closure of all educational institutions in the state. The officials said that it was announced on the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. IT firms have been advised by the Cyberabad Commissionerate in Hyderabad to let the staff leave in a phased manner.

Tourists stranded at Mulugu waterfalls

A part of NH-163 bridge in Mulugu has submerged due to flooding in the district. A clip posted by news agency ANI showed water oevrflowing after the city received incessant rainfall. Commuters have been facing trouble due to the flood water. Meanwhile, as many as 80 tourists were stuck at Mulugu waterfalls. They were rescued after a quick relief operation.

‘Red alert’ in Maharashtra

Apart from Telangana, the Indian Meteorological Department has also issued a ‘red alert’ for Raigad district in Maharashtra. All schools and colleges in the district have been shut down. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and has issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra. Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts were said to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 27.

Earlier this week, at least 26 people died by being trapped in the debris of a landslide that struck the tribal village in Raigad district.

Floods in Karnataka

After IMD’s flash flood warning, schools and colleges have also been shut in Karnataka. Several deaths have been reported due to heavy rainfall in the state. In an official statement, the Chief Minister’s Office said that holidays has been declared for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions by the District Commissioners. The citizens were also advised to adhere to the local administration’s instructions.