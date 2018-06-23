Monsoon likely to enter Bihar next week

Monsoon will hit Bihar between June 10 and 12,according to Met department.(Representational Image: Reuters)

The much-awaited monsoon is likely to enter Bihar by next week, ushering in good news for millions who have been reeling under a heatwave like condition, an official on Saturday said. According to the Met Department official here, the monsoon is set to hit Bihar in the next two to three days. It has already been delayed by nearly two weeks.

It hits the state between June 10 and 12. But no monsoon till the third week of June has triggered fears of deficit rainfall, which could result in a drought-like situation. There has been a heatwave in Bihar since last week. “Only rains could bring relief from the scorching heat. There will be rains soon and temperature will come down by two to four degrees,” the official added.

Temperature has been hovering above 40 degrees Celsius since the last ten days in Patna and Gaya districts. Farmers were hoping for a normal monsoon like in 2017 which had helped them increase their paddy output. But the delayed arrival of it is set to hit paddy sowing.