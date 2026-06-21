As strengthening El Nino conditions raise concerns over the kharif cropping season, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Central and state governments are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to take all necessary measures to tackle emerging challenges, including potential water shortages.

“El Nino is a global crisis, and we are keeping a close watch on the situation,” Goyal told in a press conference, stressing that both the Central and Maharashtra governments were ready to act as required. Responding to a question on water arrangements, he said the government is prepared and focused on safeguarding farmers’ interests. “If a water crisis arises, all necessary steps to tackle it will be taken,” he added.

El Nino is a climate pattern marked by warming of surface waters in the eastern and central tropical Pacific, which disrupts global wind and rainfall patterns. For India, it typically weakens the southwest monsoon, leading to below-normal rainfall and uneven distribution that threatens the kharif crop season.

‘Farmers top priority’: Piyush Goyal

Goyal emphasised that farmers remain the government’s priority and highlighted broader policy measures taken to support the agricultural sector. “Farmers are our priority, and our government is committed to their welfare and holistic development,” he said, outlining a package of support measures that the government has implemented over the past decade.

Amid strengthening El Niño conditions and a delayed southwest monsoon, Indian farmers are grappling with uneven rainfall, dry spells, and rising input costs while complaining that government assurances haven yet translated into timely field-level support. In key agrarian states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar, sowing of pulses and oilseeds has fallen below last year’s levels, forcing many to postpone planting or switch to less water-intensive crops at lower market value.

Farmers say reservoir and groundwater levels are already under stress, and they fear that if the monsoon continues to be deficient, irrigation charges, diesel for pumps, and the cost of buying extra fertiliser will squeeze their margins further. Beyond water, they are worried about crop failure risks, delayed MSP procurement, and inadequate access to drought-relief schemes, arguing that while the Centre has highlighted fertiliser subsidies and MSP hikes, they need immediate relief measures such as ready-to-deploy irrigation assistance, crop-insurance payouts, and price stabilisation for pulses and oilseeds to protect their incomes this kharif season.

Procurement, MSP and fertiliser support

Pointing to procurement and price supports, the minister noted progress on Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement and hikes in MSP rates. “Whether it is the matter of procurement at MSP, where we have procured more than 3 times the volume compared to the UPA era; or the hike in MSP rates, which has seen historic increases over the last twelve years; or providing assistance whenever we felt farmers were facing difficulties—we have taken decisive action,” Goyal said.

He also recalled government support during global supply disruptions, “During the war, the price of a bag of fertiliser had reached Rs 3,000; however, the Central Government absorbed the entire burden of that price hike into its own budget. Today, farmers get a bag of fertiliser at the same price they paid 12 years ago. A 90 per cent subsidy had to be provided and PM Modi ensured that the Central Government bore this burden; it was not passed on to the states, nor did it place any financial strain on the farmers.”

What is El Nino and how it’s affecting India’s monsoon rains?

El Nino is a natural climate pattern in the tropical Pacific Ocean characterised by abnormal warming of surface waters in the eastern and central Pacific, which weakens trade winds and disrupts global wind and rainfall patterns. For India, El Nino typically weakens the southwest monsoon by disrupting atmospheric circulation that carries moisture-laden monsoon winds, often resulting in below-normal rainfall. Historically, at least half of El Nino years since 1950 brought monsoon droughts with rainfall below 10% of the long-term average.

However, recent research shows a counterintuitive effect: while El Nino suppresses total summer rainfall overall, it simultaneously intensifies extreme daily rainfall events in India’s wettest regions, increasing the chance of very heavy downpours by 43–59%. This means the current strengthening El Nino conditions are weighing on India’s kharif crop season with delayed monsoon and uneven rainfall distribution, particularly affecting pulses and oilseeds in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Growing concerns, state-level stress amid uneven rainfall

The government statements come amid warnings from financial-sector research about the agricultural outlook. An ICICI Bank Research report said strengthening El Niño conditions and a delayed southwest monsoon have started weighing on India’s kharif season, with sowing activity falling below last year’s levels in several crops—particularly pulses and oilseeds.

The report noted that El Niño conditions have “gotten stronger recently with the relative index crossing the threshold level and pointing towards further increase.” It added that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had revised its rainfall forecast lower, contributing to heightened weather-related risks to the agricultural season.

Rainfall distribution so far has been uneven across regions, the report said, with major agrarian states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar recording deficient rainfall this season. These deficits have contributed to weaker sowing in some crop segments.

Mixed crop picture- rice up, pulses and cotton badly hit

Not all crops have been equally affected, the ICICI Bank report observed. Rice acreage was up 28.4% year-on-year and coarse cereals acreage rose 10.4%, partly offsetting weakness in pulses and cotton. Nonetheless, the decline in sowing for pulses and oilseeds remains a concern given their importance for domestic supply and prices.

The report highlighted that policy buffers — such as procurement at MSP, fertiliser subsidies and other farmer support measures cited by the minister — remain key support factors for the farm sector amid a weak monsoon start. Officials say they will continue close coordination between the Centre and state governments to manage water resources, ensure timely procurement, and deploy targeted assistance where sowing or yields are disrupted.

As the monsoon progresses, authorities will monitor rainfall distribution, reservoir levels and sowing patterns closely and stand ready to implement relief measures to protect farmers’ incomes and food security.