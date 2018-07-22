Monsoon in UP 2018: Heavy rain, thunderstorm likely to occur in today, says MeT department

​​​
Thunderstorm accompanied by heavy downpour are likely to occur in several parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next three hours, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

Lucknow | Published: July 22, 2018
Thunderstorm accompanied by heavy downpour are likely to occur in several parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next three hours, the meteorological department said on Sunday. The rains are expected to hit Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Amroha districts and adjoining areas.

Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) also witnessed heavy rains on Saturday afternoon, even as humidity levels remained high.

The weather department had predicted that light to moderate showers, along with isolated heavy monsoon rains, will continue over the capital for the next two days.

