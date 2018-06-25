Monsoon in Odisha 2018: Heavy rains, thunderstorms likely to cover state in two days, says MeT department

Heavy to very heavy showers were experienced at many places in coastal Odisha and one or two isolated areas, he said, adding that Jagatsinghpur recorded maximum rainfall.

After a brief hiatus, south-west monsoon regained steam in Odisha today, triggering heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, in several parts of the state. The rain-bearing winds are likely to cover the entire state over the next two days, the Met department said.

“The Southwest Monsoon has picked up momentum and conditions are favourable for its advancement into the rest of Odisha. It is likely to cover the entire Odisha in next two days,” H R Biswas, the director of the Meteorological Centre here, told PTI.

Heavy to very heavy showers were experienced at many places in coastal Odisha and one or two isolated areas, he said, adding that Jagatsinghpur recorded maximum rainfall. “While 15 cm rainfall was recorded in Kujang area of Jagatsinghpur district, 7 cm rainfall was registered in Marsaghai of Kendrapara and 6 cm in Paradip,” Biswas said.

Noting that monsoon had weakened for around two weeks over Odisha, he said rainfall was surplus between June 1 and 10, and deficient after June 12. “The capital city of Bhubaneswar as well as parts of Puri, Balasore, Khurda, Bhadrak and Cuttack districts were reeling under intense heat for the over the last few days. The rain brought much-needed relief to the state,” Biswas added.

A cyclonic circulation – 4.5-5.8 km above the sea level – persists over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, the MeT office said, adding that fishermen should exercise caution while venturing into the sea as gusty surface wind, with speed reaching up to 45km/hr, would prevail along and off the Odisha coast.