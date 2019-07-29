Monsoon in India: Gujarat has received 33.90 per cent of average rainfall

Valsad district in south Gujarat has so far received the maximum rainfall during this season at 56.26 per cent, followed by Bharuch at 54.24 per cent. (IE)

Gujarat has received 33.90 per cent of its average rainfall this monsoon, State Emergency Operation Centre data showed on Monday. Vav taluka in the state’s Banaskantha district, in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Monday, got 230 millimetres of rainfall, while Tharad taluka received 171 mm, it said.

The SEOC data further stated that Deodar in the same district received 102 mm rainfall, and Umerpada in Surat got 100 mm rainfall during this period. It said Gujarat, so far, had received 276.59mm, or 33.90 per cent of annual average rainfall, since the start of the monsoon this year.

Valsad district in south Gujarat has so far received the maximum rainfall during this season at 56.26 per cent, followed by Bharuch at 54.24 per cent, it said. At 12.43 per cent average rainfall, Kutch district is the driest in the state, followed by Ahmedabad district at 15.33 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Patan, Banaskantha and Kutch on Monday and Tuesday.