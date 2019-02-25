Monsoon in India 2019: Big relief as rainfall likely to be normal this year

In 2018, India received 91 per cent of rainfall during the season. (Reuters)

In some good news for India’s farmers and economy, Skymet, country’s only private weather forecasting agency, has predicted that Monsoon 2019 will be normal. Skymet, in its preliminary Southwest Monsoon forecast for 2019, said there is a more than 50 per cent chance that India will get normal rainfall.

Skymet CEO Jatin Singh added that there is only a small probability of excessive rainfall in Monsoon season starting June.

Rainfall between 96 percent and 104 percent of the long-term average of about 89 centimeters (35 inches) is considered normal, Singh said, adding that rain is likely to be in the lower end of the normal range.

Farmers depend heavily on the annual Monsoon season as it brings almost 70 per cent of rainfall the country receives. A good Monsoon season is directly related to good agriculture produce which is crucial for India’s economy. In 2018, India received 91 per cent of rainfall during the season.