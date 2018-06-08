Monsoon alert! Parts of west coast to receive ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ during next 2-3 days, says IMD

The Southwest Monsoon moves from sea to land and remains active from June through September over the Indian subcontinent. (AP)

As the monsoon continued to advance from Kerala to Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department today again alerted residents on India’s west coast about the possibility of “extremely heavy rainfall” in parts of the region during next 2-3 days. The Southwest Monsoon moves from sea to land and remains active from June through September over the Indian subcontinent. It has two branches – the Arabian sea branch and the Bay of Bengal branch – that bring rainfall across India.

The IMD said the monsoon has advanced to parts of central Arabian Sea, Goa, Karnataka, Rayalaseema region and coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of south Konkan, south-central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, Telangana, and west-central and north Bay of Bengal.

It said the conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha and remaining parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 24 hours. “Increased rainfall activity over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra is likely to continue till June 10. It is very likely to extend to north coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, from tomorrow. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these regions is very likely during this period,” the IMD said.

The rainfall activity over the regions is likely to reduce from June 12. Mumbai and its satellite cities have been alerted about the possible heavy rainfall. The IMD said a low pressure area is “very likely” to form over north Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours and it is “very likely” to intensify into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours and move towards the Bangladesh coast. Due to this, the Met office said, rainfall activity will increase over north Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, on June 9-11 with occurrence of isolated “heavy to very heavy rainfall”.