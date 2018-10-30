Monsoon 2018: Rains to lash coastal parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry in next 2 days, says MeT department

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 2:11 PM

Conditions are favourable for the onset of northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next two days, the regional weather office said Tuesday.

monsoon 2018, monsoon 2018 india, monsoon 2018 update, monsoon 2018 india update, monsoon 2018 india status, tamil nadu rainfall statistics 2018, tamil nadu rain 2018, monsoon in tamilnadu today, pondicherry weather

Conditions are favourable for the onset of northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next two days, the regional weather office said Tuesday. While the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would receive rains in the next 24 hours, they would gradually expand to the other parts, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, S Balachandran told reporters here.

“Favourable conditions for the onset of north east monsoon in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next two days persist,” he said. Tamil Nadu is dependent on the crucial north east monsoon as it brings the bulk of the annual rainfall in the state.

Balachandran said there would be light rains in some areas in the city and its suburbs in the next 24 hours. Further, Ennore, Kelambakkam, Mahabalipuram and Chennai recorded one cm each rainfall in the last 24 hours, he added.

