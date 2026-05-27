The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday (May 27) conducted searches at the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case.

The raids are part of the ED’s widening money laundering investigation that are linked to alleged financial irregularities involving CMRL and Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan. The ED operation was carried out in properties linked to Vijayan in at least 10 locations across Kerala.

This development comes barely a day after the Kerala High Court refused to quash the ED probe, effectively allowing the central agency to continue its investigation into the case that has become one of the most politically sensitive controversies facing the CPI(M)-led government.

Why did the ED conduct raids?

According to officials, the ED raids are linked to allegations that Exalogic Solutions received money from CMRL without providing any legitimate services in return. Apart from Vijayan’s residence, ED teams also searched locations linked to former minister and MLA PA Muhammad Riyas, who is Veena’s husband, ANI reported.

The central agency is probing whether payments made by CMRL to Exalogic were part of a larger money laundering and illegal financial transactions network.

The controversy has snowballed into a major political flashpoint in Kerala because of the alleged involvement of the chief minister’s daughter, even though the former Kerala CM has not been named as an accused in the case.

What is the CMRL case?

The row came to light in August 2023 after reports claimed that Exalogic Solutions had received substantial payments from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited between 2017 and 2020 despite allegedly providing no services to the company.

CMRL, a Kerala-based firm involved in manufacturing synthetic rutile and industrial chemicals, later came under scrutiny from multiple agencies, including the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate.

According to findings cited in the investigation, Exalogic allegedly received Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL, according to the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board.

Later, the SFIO alleged the total amount received by Veena’s firm was around Rs 2.70 crore. The alleged payments triggered questions over whether the transactions were legitimate consultancy payments or illegal financial arrangements disguised as business transactions.

How Veena and Exalogic Solutions become central to the probe

The SFIO’s 160-page prosecution complaint named Veena, CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha and 25 others as accused. According to the complaint, several companies were also named, including CMRL, Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd and Empower India Capital Investments.

The Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs in April 2025 approved prosecution proceedings against Veena under Section 447 of the Companies Act, which deals with corporate fraud.

The charge is serious as Section 447 carries punishment ranging from six months to 10 years in prison, along with fines that can extend up to three times the amount involved in the alleged fraud.

According to ANI, officials are now examining whether the alleged illegal payments also amount to proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which forms the basis of the ED probe.

How the case reached the ED

The case evolved into a multi-agency investigation over the past two years. After the Income Tax proceedings drew attention to the alleged payments, BJP leader Shone George approached the Ministry of Corporate Affairs seeking a detailed investigation into CMRL’s affairs.

The SFIO formally launched its investigation in January 2024 and the ED then registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in March 2024 to begin its money laundering probe.

Lawyers representing Exalogic had argued before the Kerala High Court that the ED investigation was premature as the SFIO’s prosecution complaint had not yet been filed when the ED initiated proceedings.

They also argued that provisions of the Income Tax Act are not scheduled offences under the PMLA and therefore could not independently justify a money laundering probe.

Why the Kerala HC refused to stop the ED probe

The Kerala High Court rejected the challenge. Justice Ravi observed that the SFIO investigation under the Companies Act had already begun in January 2024 and that subsequent developments, including the filing of the SFIO complaint in April 2025, meant the argument against the existence of a scheduled offence no longer survived.

The court also said it could not ignore later developments while deciding the legality of the probe. Importantly, the High Court held that settlement proceedings before the Income Tax Settlement Commission do not provide immunity from investigation under money laundering laws.

The court further noted that the ED had only issued summons at that stage and had not yet curtailed the rights of the petitioners, making the challenge premature.

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CPI(M) calls probe politically motivated

The CPI(M) has strongly attacked the ED action, calling it politically motivated. Party general secretary MA Baby alleged that the central agency was acting as an extension of the BJP-led Union government and accused it of targeting opposition leaders across the country.

He compared the situation to previous cases involving leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, claiming central agencies were being used for political purposes.

The ED action has intensified political tensions in Kerala, where the BJP has repeatedly targeted the Vijayan government over corruption allegations and financial controversies.

Why the CMRL case matters politically

The case carries major political implications because it directly touches the family of one of India’s longest-serving Left leaders. It also raises questions for the CPI(M), which has traditionally positioned itself as a party committed to clean governance and anti-corporate politics.

The fact that the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation reportedly held a 13.4% stake in CMRL has added another layer of political scrutiny.

For the BJP, the case offers an opportunity to corner the Left government ahead of future elections. For the CPI(M), the challenge is to prevent the controversy from damaging Pinarayi Vijayan’s political credibility and legacy.