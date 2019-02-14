Money laundering charge: Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar sent to 14-day judicial custody

By: | Published: February 14, 2019 4:03 PM

The ED had claimed earlier that Talwar has links with fugitive Vijay Mallya in a money laundering case related to the negotiations favouring foreign private airlines and causing loss to national carrier Air India.

A Delhi court Thursday sent corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in money laundering case, to 14-day judicial custody. Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann sent Talwar to the judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it does not need him for further interrogation in its custody. The court has posted the matter for next hearing on Feburary 28.

Congress has almost ruled out alliance with Aam Aadmi Party for Lok Sabha elections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 

Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.

