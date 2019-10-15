Money laundering case: Praful Patel responds to ED charges, denies links with Dawood aide

Former Union minister Praful Patel (ANI)

Senior Nationalist Congress President (NCP) Praful Patel on Tuesday rejected money laundering charges levelled against him, hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him for questioning on October 18 in the case. At a press conference called after media reported of his alleged connection with gangster Iqbal Mirchi in a case related to a land deal, Patel said that the dispute is on the ownership of the particular building and whether he had any link with Iqbal Mirchi and his wife. Speaking to reporters, Patel denied knowing the latter, and maintained he did not have knowledge of all facts. Patel lamented that the documents were leaked to the media.

“There are speculative views and documents which may have been leaked to media. Obviously, you are in possession of some papers which may have never been brought to my attention,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. Earlier in the day, the ED issued summons against him in the case and asked him to appear before it on October 18. As per ED, his firm Millennium Developers Private Limited constructed Ceejay House in 2006-07. The building’s third and fourth floors were transferred in the name of Mirchi’s wife Hajra Iqbal in 2007 “towards beneficial interest of Mirchi in the land” on which it was built, reported The Indian Express.

As per The Indian Express, the ED has claimed that the sale of the land was done “through dubious means” and that the sale proceeds were “laundered” by Mirchi. While denying any link between Mirchi and Patel, the NCP said in a statement, “Praful Patel’s family bought the property on which Ceejay House has been constructed from the Maharaja of Gwalior in year 1963. This property was with Court Receiver from 1978 to 2005 due to dispute among co-owners.”

“During this period, there was an illegal occupant in the premises behind the then building. They were relocated by an order of the High Court on the third floor when the building was re-developed by the Patel family. Ceejay House is not owned by any individual being mentioned in the news report. All documents and Court orders are available on record,” it added further.