Money laundering case: Major relief for Robert Vadra, CBI court grants him anticipatory bail

Special CBI court today granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in the money laundering case.
In a major relief for Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother in law Robert Vadra, the Special CBI court today granted anticipatory bail in the money laundering case, news agency ANI reported. Apart from him, his close aide Manoj Arora was also granted bail. Earlier, both were on Interim bail.
Story under development
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.