Money laundering case: ED records statement of lawyer in case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday recorded a statement of advocate Jayshree Patil in connection with a money laundering case registered against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, sources said.
The agency had summoned Patil on Tuesday, and accordingly she appeared around 11 am at the ED office where her statement was recorded for around four hours, they said.
Patil, who had earlier moved the Bombay High Court seeking CBI probe against Deshmukh, also submitted some documentary evidence to the ED, sources said.
The ED registered a case against Deshmukh, an NCP leader, on the basis of a case registered against him by the CBI over allegations of bribery levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
