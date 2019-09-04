Money laundering case: DK Shivakumar sent to 9-day ED custody

DK Shivakumar (ANI)

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar was sent to nine days custoday in a money laundering case, a day after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, he was produced before the court of special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar in connection with a money laundering case. He was arrested on Tuesday evening.

After his arrest, Shivakumar was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for a medical check-up. In the court he was represented by senior lawyer and party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Dayan Krishnan.

The Congress called for a day-long bandh in Karnataka on Wednesday to protest against Shivakumar’s arrest. Violence was witnessed in parts of Bengaluru and the state during the shutdown. Angry protesters also burnt a KSRTC bus and vandalised several others during the bandh.

The MLA from Kanakapura seat appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday for questioning after which he was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had registered money laundering case against him and others in September 2018. Last week, he had appeared before before the ED after Karnataka High Court rejected his plea challenging the summons.

The central agency filed the case against the Congress leader based a charge sheet that was filed by the Income Tax Department last year before a Bengaluru court on charges tax evasion and hawala transactions.

He as well as his alleged associate S K Sharma were both accused by the Income Tax department shifting unaccounted cash regularly through ‘hawala’ channels along with three others.