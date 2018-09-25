Momo Challenge: Warning! What parents, kids must be aware of

The advisory had noted that the game has gone viral on social media platforms like WhatsApp. (IE)

A senior Haryana police official on Tuesday warned parents and guardians against the deadly ‘momo challenge’, asking them to protect children from the game which lures players into a series of violent acts, ending with a suicide dare. He said the youngsters and their parents need to be aware of the deadly online game. “After the Blue Whale challenge, now we are facing this killer ‘momo game challenge’. Although, no untoward incident pertaining to the ‘momo challenge’ has been reported from Haryana, but there is a need to create awareness amongst the youth. Their parents and guardians should also take necessary steps needed to prevent them falling in the trap of this killer game,” said Anil Kumar Rao, the ADGP of CID Department in Haryana.

He said recently, the Union IT Ministry had also issued an advisory stating that “The momo challenge consists of a variety of self-harming dares which becomes increasingly risky as the game progresses and it finally ends with suicide challenge”. The advisory had noted that the game has gone viral on social media platforms like WhatsApp.

“So, I think we need to reach out to children here in Haryana and elsewhere. Their parents should also look out for visible marks like deep cuts or wounds on any part of the body of the child, as warning signs. They should also monitor children’s online and social media activity to ensure they are not indulging in the game,” Rao said.

The game lures player, to add unknown contacts on WhatsApp by the name of ‘Momo’. Once the contact is added, the image of a terrifying Japanese ‘Momo’ doll with bulging eyes appears in contact. “The game controller then entices player to perform a series of challenges…,” the advisory had said.

The deadly game, featuring a grotesque image of a girl with bulging eyes, has made inroads into many countries and is reminiscent of last year’s killer ‘Blue Whale Challenge’, which too had triggered a Government advisory in September 2017. Two months ago, the Chandigarh Police had warned the youth from taking the ‘Kiki dance challenge’, highlighting the dangers of the hugely popular jig. The challenge, also known as ‘In My Feelings Challenge’, involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to Canadian rapper Drake’s song, ‘Kiki do you love me’.