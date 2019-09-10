Pakistan Prime Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (Reuters)

Truth has its own ways of coming out. And that is exactly what happened today when Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi admitted to the fact that Jammu and Kashmir was indeed a part of India. Call it an embarrassing faux pas or an open admission, the minister, in an attempt to highlight alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, said: “India is trying to give an impression to the world that life has returned to normalcy. If life has returned to normalcy then I say why don’t they allow you — the international media — why they don’t allow international organisations, NGOs, civil society to go into the India state of Jammu and Kashmir and see for themselves what the reality is.”

Today, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said what India has been saying for decades. But Pakistan has refused to accept the reality as it wants to capture Jammu and Kashmir through proxy wars, using terrorists backed and trained by its army. Pakistan has fought three wars with India over Kashmir and lost all of them.

Fact, Jammu and Kashmir at the time of independence was an independent state. However, Pakistan tried to capture it by using its troops. Then King of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh sought help from India. New Delhi expressed its inability to help as the state was independent. India asked Maharaja to join and only then could it help the state.

Maharaja Hari Singh signed an accession treaty with New Delhi, making the state an integral part of India. A year later, Pakistan again attacked India and this time it illegally captured 35% of the region.

Recently in an interview to Financial Express Online, American political scientist C Christine Fair said that Pakistan has no legal right on Kashmir. “Pakistan was not entitled to Kashmir. India has an instrument of accession,” she said.

Pakistan’s attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue have so far failed miserably as most nations have chosen to side with India in saying that Kashmir continues to be India’s internal matter. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise to drag the issue to the International Court of Justice also proved to be a flawed narrative as its own lawyer at the global court, Khawar Qureshi said Pakistan did not have enough evidence to prove its allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir.

India is set to offer a strongly worded counter to Pakistan’s allegations of atrocities in Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly. The Indian delegation will address the assembly and present its rebuttal in a few minutes from now.