Mohit Jain is new President of INS

Mohit Jain of The Economic Times was, on Friday, elected President of The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for 2021-22, succeeding Lakshmipathy Adimoolam of Health and Antiseptic.

K Raja Prasad Reddy of Sakshi was elected Deputy President at the INS’ 82nd annual general meeting. Rakesh Sharma of Aaj Samaj was elected vice-president and Tanmay Maheshwari of Amar Ujala was elected treasurer.

Mary Paul is the general secretary of the society.Speaking at the AGM, Adimoolam observed that due to dwindling readership, advertisements and severe disruptions in circulation of newspapers and magazines, media houses have been compelled to resort to take extreme steps such as reducing the number of pages and shutting down editions.

Newspaper production costs, he pointed out, are high and the product needed to be appropriately priced.Adimoolam also called for collective bargaining with international social media companies which, he said were taking away the chunk of the revenues.