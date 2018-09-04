Mohanlal’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi: From Smart Classrooms, Cancer Care Centre to futuristic solutions for New Kerala!

Not just that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted a photograph with the actor, referring to the ‘wonderful meeting’. (Facebook/Mohanlal)

Actor Mohanlal is back in the spotlight once again and it’s not related with any upcoming movie. On Janmashtami, the actor had tweeted out a photograph of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not just that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted a photograph with the actor, referring to the ‘wonderful meeting’. He also tweeted about the actor, “His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring.”

Their meeting took place on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. The actor’s tweet and Facebook post shared details of their meeting and it went viral. In his Facebook post, Mohanlal has stated that the meeting gave him an opportunity to brief PM Narendra Modi about ViswaSanthi Foundation and the organisation’s multi-faceted social initiatives, which cater to the needs of the under privileged and low-income groups. The actor has also shared that PM Narendra Modi has offered to participate in the Global Malayali Round Table to formulate futuristic solutions for a New Kerala and also expressed appreciation of the Foundation’s vision to establish a centre for cancer care.

Yesterday, I had a wonderful meeting with @Mohanlal Ji. His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring. pic.twitter.com/f3Dv3owHUV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

It has been a privilege to meet our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji on this auspicious day of Janmashtami. Briefed him about @ViswaSanthiFndn and our multifaceted social initiatives. pic.twitter.com/Bj70R1g8nA — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 3, 2018

He has assured all support and offered to participate in the Global Malayalee Round table that can formulate futuristic solutions for a New Kerala. Hon. PMO India has also appreciated our vision to set up a Cancer Care Centre to cater to the needs of the under-privileged. pic.twitter.com/3icdyqZlgu — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 3, 2018

Registered as a Not for Profit Organisation, the ViswaSanthi Foundation began its initiatives in 2015 and it is named in honour of the parents of its founder and patron, Mohanlal. Dr. Damodaran Vasudevan is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ViswaSanthi Foundation. He had earlier served as the Founder Head, Cancer Research Laboratory at the Regional Cancer Centre, Trivandrum, Founder Head – Amala Cancer Research Centre, Thrissur, Founder Dean-Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences, Gangtok and Founder Principal, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi.

A chartered accountant by profession and Managing Partner of Balan & Co, based in Ernakulam, Mr. P.E.B. Menon is the Managing Director of the ViswaSanthi Foundation. Known as a driving force heading several social and philanthropic projects in Kerala spanning over three decades, Mr. P.E.B. Menon is known to have established over 500 schools in Kerala, besides several old age homes, orphanages, charitable trusts and spiritual centers.

Other Directors of the Foundation include Mr. Jagadeeshan, Chief General Manage of Federal Bank, well known film director Major Ravi, Mr. P.G. Jayakumar, who was earlier the Managing Director of Dhanlaxmi Bank and currently functioning as the Managing Director, Goshree Finance, among others.

A cursory look at the Foundation’s Facebook page and website shows the organisation’s Kerala flood relief initiatives in Wayanad. There are several posts, photographs and live videos of the same.

A closer look at the ViswaSanthi Foundation’s website shows the detailed study that it has made in 2017 on the healthcare and education needs of the state’s underprivileged population. For instance, the Foundation has already started rolling out Smart Classrooms across schools in the tribal areas of Wayanad. It is keen to focus on providing infrastructure to schools aims to bridge the digital divide between the Lower Primary and Upper Primary schools across Kerala, so that children from low-income groups have an easy and early access to the digital world.

The other area of ViswaSanthi Foundation’s priority lies in co-funding healthcare camps and similar initiatives that are aimed at reducing the financial burden of healthcare for the poor. Given the spiraling healthcare costs, it is not easy for families from low-income groups to spend more on their illnesses, even life-threatening ones such as Cancer. To address this, the ViswaSanthi Foundation has tailored carefully targeted programs to ensure that medical costs for some commonly occurring procedures are kept at a bare minimum for the underprivileged groups.

The ViswaSanthi Foundation states that it aims to improve the lives of those people who belong to the low-income groups and creatively come up with solutions to solve their health and educational challenges. The organisation states that it is ‘committed to improving lives’ and ‘operate as an independent agent of change’.