Mohan Bhagwat: Muslims, Parsis and others feel safe in India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also hailed the diversity of India. He said the entire country is tied in one string.

Emphasising that RSS has no hatred towards anyone, its chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the Sangh seeks to change the entire society, not just the Hindus, to transform the country towards the better.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals ahead of the meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal in Bhubaneswar, the highest decision-making body of RSS, Bhagwat said it is essential to organise the society as a whole and all sections must move together and RSS is working in that direction.

“We have no hatred towards anyone. We must move together for building a better society that can bring changes and help develop the country as a whole,” he said.

Bhagwat, who arrived in Bhubaneswar on a nine-day visit to Odisha earlier on the day, said, “It is our wish that the RSS label is removed and RSS and the society work as a single group. Let all credit goes to the society.”

Hailing the diversity of India, he said the entire country is tied in one string.

“People of India consider themselves as one irrespective of diverse culture, languages, geographical locations. Because of this unique feeling of oneness, people belonging to different faiths such as Muslims, Parsis and others feel safe in the country,” Bhagawat said.

“Parsis are well protected in India and Muslims are also happy,” he added.

In the pursuit to bring about change in society, he said, the right approach is to prepare the best person who can play an important role in effecting the transformation, as it is not possible to change each of the over 130 crore people in in the country.

It is important to bring in changes in the society so that the fate of the country improves and it is necessary to prepare the best person – someone with a clean character and capable of taking the lead “in every street, village and town”, the RSS chief said.

Individuals, he said, are insignificant before the society and it is important to create proper conditions which will pave the way for nation-building.

During the visit, he will attend the maiden meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, along with Bhayaji Joshi, the second in command in the RSS, Sangh sources said. RSS working committee meeting will be held from October 16 to 18 at a private university here. Prominent among those present at the meeting were Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi, Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnav and BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda. BJP working president J P Nadda, who is scheduled to undertake a four-day visit to Odisha next week, is likely to attend the RSS meet, the sources added.