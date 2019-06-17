Mohan Bhagwat launches scathing attack at Bengal CM, says Mamata Banerjee providing support to murderers

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has expressed serious concerns over rising incidents of political violence in West Bengal following the declaration of Lok Sabha elections results. Terming the situation in Bengal as shocking, he said that those who were killed may belong to a particular political party but referring to those protesting against these killings as outsiders is completely wrong. He also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of providing support to the murderers. Asking Banerjee to bring the perpetrators of the crime to the book, Bhagwat said, "What is happening today in Bengal, can this happen on its own? The government and administration are providing full support to the murderers, people of one group keep getting killed but nobody knows which group the perpetrators belong to." Bhagwat's remarks, possibly his sharpest against a serving Chief Minister ever, came during his address at the closing ceremony of the third Sangh Shiksha Varg program on Sunday. This was his first public speech since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for the second consecutive term. Reminding Banerjee that it is the duty of the state government to check law and order situation, he said that this should not happen anywhere in the country. "Mamata Banerjee should stop the violence in Bengal, the elections are now over. This should not be allowed to happen in any other place in the country. The country is moving forward and is getting stronger but some forces are working to stop its progress," he said. "Shall such a king be called a king? In the run-up to elections, some leaders tried to divide people while pretending to be working for national integration. But people of India have rejected such tendencies," Bhagwat added. The RSS chief added that election is a competition wherein somebody either supports or opposes somebody else. But after the polls, the country is one and will be one forever. West Bengal has been witnessing sporadic incidents of violence for the last few months. The ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have accused each other of killing their workers. In the last four months, according to the BJP, it has lost over 50 of its workers in several incidents of violent clashes. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which has sought a detailed report from Mamata Banerjee government over such killing, the number of incidents of political violence in the state increased from 509 in 2016 to 1035 in 2018.