‘Mohan Bhagwat knows the truth’: Rahul targets Centre over RSS chief’s ‘Chinese encroachment’ remark

Hours after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that China was encroaching upon India’s territory in Ladakh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the Sangh head knew the truth but was scared to face it. Gandhi reiterated that China had taken India’s land and the government and RSS allowed it to happen. “Deep inside, Mr Bhagwat knows the truth. He is just scared to face it. The truth is China has taken our land and GOI & RSS have allowed it,” Gandhi said in a tweet. His statement came right after Mohan Bhagwat, while speaking at the Sangh’s annual Vijayadashami function, said that “China encroached on our borders amid the pandemic”.

Rahul Gandhi has been targeting Prime Minister Modi for his handling of border conflict with China in the eastern sector of Ladakh. He has been saying that China has taken away about a thousand square kilometres of land in Ladakh. However, the Centre citing unspecified border maintains that China has not taken away India’s land.

The whole conflict is about China’s advances into territories that were claimed by both the nations but patrolled by none. But now China has moved forward and made some permanent structure. So in a way India has not lost any territory it had and patrolled before but China has now moved into territory that New Delhi claimed as its own.

The RSS chief’s remarks gave ammunition to Rahul who once again sharpened his attack against the Centre on Sunday. The RSS chief, however, had also praised India for its reaction that shocked Beijing. In the same annual speech, he said the country’s defence forces, government and people responded sharply to “China’s efforts to encroach on our territories.” He said China was shocked at India’s response during the conflict in Ladakh but the country needs to be stronger than China in terms of military and economic conditions. He also said that the world was now aware of China’s expansionist designs and many countries were now standing up to it.

Bhagwat also said that the government should forge an alliance against China with immediate neighbours like Nepal and Sri Lanka. “India needs to grow bigger in power and scope than China,” he said. “We don’t know how it will react. So the way forward is to be alert and prepared. We should be more powerful than China in terms of military preparedness, economic conditions, international relations and also relations with neighbouring countries,” he said.