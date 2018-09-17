Mohan Bhagwat at RSS outreach event: ‘Congress played important role in freedom, gave great personalities’

Bhagwat hailed the contribution of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in freedom movement and organisation building.

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday kicked off a mega outreach programme by the organisation which is likely to see the presence of over 500 dignitaries, PTI has reported. Bhagwat hailed the contribution of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in freedom movement and organisation building. The RSS chief said that it’s difficult to understand RSS without understanding Hedgewar. Bhagwat was speaking at ‘Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective’ – A 3-day event which aims to communicate RSS’. Renowned actors like Manisha Koirala, Ravi Kishen, Bhagyashree and Annu Kapoor were also seen attending the event.

Bhagwat also discussed freedom fighter Rabindranath Tagore and former President APJ Abdul Kalam Azad’s teachings to serve the nation. He said that while Tagore called for unity in the nation, Kalam had said that it’s important to work with the motive to serve the country.

Bhagwat also praised Congress and said that the party played a big role in freedom movement. “Congress played a big role in freedom movement and gave India many great personalities,” Bhagwat was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He added that three-day conclave is aimed to make people understand the organisation.

Citizens from all walks of life such as religious leaders, business tycoons, retired judges, former chiefs of the armed forces, and ambassadors of over 60 countries have been invited.