Mohan Bhagwat discusses organisational aspects, wants to strengthen it further in Bengal

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday held a meeting with RSS functionaries from West Bengal and asked them to further expand and strengthen the presence of the saffron organisation in the state, a RSS leader said. Bhagwat, who was in the city for a brief period on his way to Odisha from Jharkhand, met RSS functionaries at its state office Keshav Bhavan.”

“It was just an internal meeting with the state functionaries. Mohan Bhagwat Ji asked us to further expand and strengthen our organisation in the state,” the RSS leader said. RSS, the ideological fountainhead of ruling BJP, has made steady inroads in Bengal in last few years with its number of daily Shakhas increasing by leaps and bounds in Bengal.

Till few years back, the RSS used to run 700 shakhas in South Bengal region and 300 shakhas in North Bengal, but according to the latest data in 2018, RSS was running 1,200 and 400 shakhas, respectively in the two regions. When asked whether anything was discussed about Bengal BJP and its organisational issues, the RSS leader replied in the negative. Recently, the RSS had expressed its concerns over Bengal BJP inducting leaders from TMC and other political parties without any proper “check and balance”.

When asked whether the RSS leadership in Bengal had expressed their concerns to Bhagwat during the meeting, the RSS leader replied in the negative. He said the BJP Bengal unit is self-sufficient to take care of themselves and make right decisions