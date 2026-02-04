If you follow Indian cricket, you know Mohammed Siraj as the ‘Miya Bhai’ of the bowling attack, a man who bowls with pure heart and fire. But off the field, Siraj has developed a massive passion for something much quieter: high-end luxury watches.

From his early days of struggle in Hyderabad to becoming a multi-crore star in the IPL (recently picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 12.25 crore), his journey can be seen right on his wrist. Siraj has built a collection that is now worth over Rs 5 crore, featuring everything from rugged ‘tool watches’ to diamond-studded masterpieces.

Here’s a breakdown of the timepieces Siraj is currently rocking.

1. Tag Heuer ‘Aquaracer’ – Rs 1.31 Lakh

Every fast bowler needs a watch that can handle a bit of rough use. For Siraj, that’s the Tag Heuer Aquaracer. It’s a solid, stainless steel watch built for divers, meaning it can handle water and a few knocks without a problem. It’s elegant but tough—just like his bowling style.

2. Rolex GMT-Master II “Pepsi” – Rs 10.40 Lakh

The “Pepsi” is a legend in the watch world, named for its famous red and blue bezel. Since Siraj is constantly flying across time zones for matches in Australia, England, and South Africa, this watch is perfect for him. It has an extra hand that lets him keep track of the time back home while he’s on tour.

3. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore – Rs 27.47 Lakh

This is where the collection gets serious. The Royal Oak Offshore is a heavy hitter in the luxury world. Siraj’s version is made of titanium, making it lightweight despite its chunky 43mm size. It features a beautiful blue “Méga Tapisserie” dial that looks incredible under stadium lights.

4. Hublot Big Bang Rose Gold – Rs 29.49 Lakh

For a bit of swag, Siraj often wears his 18K rose gold Hublot Big Bang. It’s a bold watch that mixes the luxury of gold with a sporty black rubber strap. It’s a real head-turner and a favourite for his more stylish off-duty looks.

5. The Crown Jewel: Rolex Daytona ‘Rainbow’ – Rs 3.95 Crore

The absolute star of the show is Siraj’s Rolex Daytona “Rainbow.” This watch is famous for its bezel, which is set with 36 sapphires in a perfect rainbow gradient.

This isn’t just a watch; it’s a trophy. It’s the same model seen on the wrists of global superstars and Bollywood icons like Salman Khan. With diamonds on the lugs and sapphires for hour markers, it’s easily the most expensive piece in his collection, valued at nearly Rs 4 crore.

Siraj hasn’t forgotten where he started. His very first watch was a modest Casio worth around Rs 20,000. Going from that to a multi-crore Rolex is a testament to the hard work he’s put in on the field. Whether he’s steaming in to take a wicket or walking the red carpet, Mohammed Siraj is clearly a man who knows the value of time.