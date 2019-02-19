Mohammed Bin Salman India visit LIVE Updates: Pakistan-sponsored terror on agenda for maiden state visit by Saudi Crown Prince

This visit follows a trip by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Kingdom in April 2016. (File/Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout)

Mohammed Bin Salman India visit LIVE Updates: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman will arrive in India on Tuesday for his first state visit to the country. This visit follows a trip by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Kingdom in April 2016, during which the two countries agreed to elevate their strategic partnership. Salman’s visit comes on the back of his trip to Pakistan where he was given a red-carpet welcome by PM Imran Khan.

India is likely to strongly raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism with Salman even as the two countries will look at further enhancing defence ties, including having a joint naval exercise, during his two-day visit here beginning Tuesday, officials and sources said. A joint statement by Riyadh-Islamabad on Monday said there was a need to avoid “politicisation of the UN listing regime” — an apparent reference to India’s efforts to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist”. Salman was on a two-day visit to Pakistan. However, he returned to Saudi Arabia to make his India visit standalone.

In India, Salman will be accompanied by a high-level official team as well as a large business delegation. PM Modi will host a lunch in honour of the Crown Prince at Hyderabad House on Wednesday. New Delhi and Riyadh will set up a ‘Strategic Partnership Council’ at the ministerial level to deepen partnership in areas like political, security, trade, investment and culture.