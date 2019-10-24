Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia: PM to woo Kingdom’s decision-makers and others from the Gulf region later this month

This will be Prime Minister’s second visit to the Gulf nation. (Photo source: Twitter/NarendraModi/File)

Abrogation of Article 370, bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, energy security, maritime security are some of the critical issues on the agenda of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Modi who is travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a day-long visit on Oct 29 will be participating an in an annual investment forum and later have bilateral talks with the leadership of Saudi Arabia.

This will be Prime Minister’s second visit to the Gulf nation. The last visit was in 2016 when he was conferred with the highest civilian award of the country, named after Abdul Aziz Saud.

Earlier this month the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had visited Riyadh in preparation of Modi’s visit which is coming in the wake of a drone attack on the Saudi Aramco plant. On the agenda is a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and King Salman and the Crown Prince over The theme of the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), organized by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is “What is Next for Global Business.” Modi will be addressing a gathering of decision-makers of the Kingdom as well as from the region.

It is expected that Modi will use this opportunity to explain India’s position on the revocation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. Since Saudi Arabia is the custodian of two of the Islam’s holiest sites, it exercises major influence in the Muslim world and is seen exerting influence over Pakistan.

In fact, Saudi Arabia has been witnessed influencing neighbouring country Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Commission in Geneva recently, when that country was trying to highlight alleged Indian human rights abuses in Kashmir.

Earlier this year the Crown Prince had visited India and both countries had reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen their strategic partnership as envisaged in Riyadh Declaration. Both leaders at the end of talks had condemned extremism and terrorism.

The Gulf country is looking for opportunities to invest around $ 100 billion in various sectors including infrastructure, energy and refining.