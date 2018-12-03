Modi’s vision for India in 2022: UNSC seat, Bullet Train, Indian in space, G-20 Summit

Buenos Aires: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during BRICS Leaders’ Informal Meeting on the sidelines of G-20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (PIB Photo via PTI) (PTI11_30_2018_000282A)

Exuding confidence of forming a government and returning to power when the country votes to elect a new Prime Minister in 2019, the government has come out with a grand plan on how it wishes to showcase India on the 75th anniversary of its independence. In 2022, the country will be hosting the annual G-20 summit for the very first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the closing ceremony of the 13th G-20 summit in Buenos Aires in Argentina on Saturday night.

PM Modi at the first session of G-20 Summit (Narendra Modi/Twitter)

PM Modi tweeted after making the announcement, “In 2022 India completes 75 years since Independence. In that special year, India looks forward to welcoming the world to the G-20 Summit! Come to India, the world’s fastest growing large economy! Know India’s rich history and diversity, and experience the warm Indian hospitality.”

In addition, the Indian government has set out ambitious plans to bring the country into spotlight at the world stage.

Indian Prime Minister shaking hands with President of Argentina Mauricio Macri (Narendra Modi/Twitter)

One of them is to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations’ Security Council for the upcoming 2021-22; the last time India was a member of the UNSC was back in 2011-2012. The country has started to garner support for its membership. One of them is to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations’ Security Council for the upcoming 2021-22; the last time India was a member of the UNSC was back in 2011-2012. The country has started to garner support for its membership. India, along with Brazil, Germany and Japan has been appealing for reform in the UN Security Council for a long time now. All four nations support each others’ bids for permanent seats in the top UN body. An analysis of India’s bid – India’s pursuit of United Nations Security Council reforms – published by Observer Research Foundation, says that Indian strategic interest in the Council seat has been shaped by its history of interacting with the Security Council.

“In the early years of its independence during its armed conflict with Pakistan on Kashmir, India paid the price for being “idealistic”. India took the Kashmir issue to the UN, wherein it had to battle the hard realpolitik of the Cold War years that led the UN interventions over the Kashmir dispute. To prevent this negative outcome again, it is hoped that an Indian presence at the Security Council will ensure the nation’s interests are not sacrificed at the altar of great power politics. Most importantly, it will stall any possible intervention by China, a permanent member at the behest of its ally Pakistan. Indian interests in the Security Council also flow from the many larger foreign policy debates in India on whether it will be a status quo power that accepts liberal norms and positions itself as a “responsible stakeholder’ in the international system or a revisionist power that seeks to redefine the norms of international engagement. Many pundits agree that India would be moderately revisionist, in that it will seek to adjust international norms and frameworks that suits its global vision, without seeking to overthrow the current international system.

READ ALSO | Telangana election: Development of ‘Dakshin Ayodhya’ an election issue in Bhadrachalam

Moreover, Japan has been approached to push the deadline for the ambitious Bullet train to 2022. The project is one of Prime Minister’s grandest promises during his tenure which has earned him praise and criticism in equal measure. Fulfilling this promise will definitely be a feather in Modi’s cap.

The year 2022 is also the deadline for launching India’s maiden human space flight programme. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has also confirmed that it will be sending three astronauts into space for seven days in 2022. In his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2018, PM Modi had announced that “India has always advanced in space science but we have decided that by 2022, when India completes 75 years of Independence, or before that, a son or daughter of India will go to space with a tricolor in their hands.” India will be the fourth country after US, Russia and China to send a human to space.

“The government has decided a slew of initiatives to mark the occasion of the 75th anniversary. The effort will be to make India’s presence felt at the global stage. More such decisions are expected to be taken in the coming months,” an Indian government official said confirming the plans.

India will be electing a new government in the 2019 general elections and the new plans are an attempt to link the Indian pride with the ambitions realised under the NDA government. However, the success of the event and the impact of Modi’s grand plans will rest on the government’s ability to fulfill many of these promises.