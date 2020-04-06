Modi’s mission for ministers: Identify 10 key decisions and priority areas to deal with lockdown impact

PM Modi on Monday chaired a Cabinet meeting via video-conferencing and appreciated the leadership of the ministers for their contribution at this difficult time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his Cabinet colleagues to identify 10 key decisions and 10 priority areas of focus for each ministry once the 21-day lockdown ends on April 14. The PM on Monday chaired a Cabinet meeting via video-conferencing and appreciated the leadership of the ministers for their contribution at this difficult time. He said that the continuous feedback provided by them has been effective in strategising India’s response to the coronavirus case, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The Prime Minister said it is imperative that leaders communicate exhaustively with the state and district administration, especially in districts which are hotspots for coronavirus pandemic, to be apprised of the ground situation and also provide solutions to the emerging problems.

He also asked the ministries to prepare a Business Continuity Plan and be ready to fight the economic impact of COVID-19 on war footing.

To help the farmers as they have already started harvesting their crops and facing difficulties due to the lockdown, the PM asked ministers to explore the use of innovative solutions like ‘truck aggregators’ on lines of app-based cabs to connect farmers with mandis.

The 21-day lockdown in the country, announced by PM Modi, came into effect on the intervening night of March 24-25. Today is the 13th day of the lockdown. All the economic activities will remain suspended during this period. Also, road, rail and air traffic has been suspended to prevent mass movement of the public. The lockdown is scheduled to end on April 14 and the Central government has maintained that it currently has no plans to extend it further.

According to the Health Ministry data, the country has reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases so far. At least 107 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. It said that while males account for 73% total COVID-19 deaths, female 27%.