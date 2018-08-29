Modi’s ‘mantra’ to BJP workers in Varanasi: Check spread of fake information on social media platforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made an appeal to the BJP workers in his home constituency of Varanasi to reach out to the people and tell them about the good work done by his government. The PM said that he wants Varanasi to lead the country from the front and set an example in every field.

Speaking to party cadres and supporters in Varanasi via NaMo App, the PM said that the Swachh Bharat mission is not only about cleaning the surroundings but also cleaning one’s mind. Asked how the party workers could use social media to further the government’s vision and schemes, Modi asked them to help check the spread of fake information on social media platforms. He noted that people forward messages without checking the facts and realising how this could harm the society. He asked workers to use the social media platform as a tool to spread information about the schemes of the government.

He also asked the workers to reach out to the people and help them register with the Election Commission. The PM said that everyone should be given the right to vote in the elections.

The interaction between the PM and party workers comes a day after Modi and BJP president Amit Shah met BJP CMs in Delhi to discuss the strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. A presentation was given to all the CMs and Deputy CMs about the schemes of the central government. The CMs were asked to reach out to the beneficiaries of the government schemes and also spread awareness among the society about the benefits of the government-run schemes.