Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme to resume on June 30, PM tweets toll-free number to share ideas

Mann Ki Baat, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat resume from this month. In a tweet, Modi said that he will share his thoughts with fellow citizens in the programme through All India Radio channels on last Sunday of this month i.e. June 30. The programme will be aired on all AIR channels at 11 am. This would be PM Modi's first Mann Ki Baat after he assumed office for the second term. In a tweet, Modi said that he and the countrymen will meet once again through the radio to share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians. The PM said that he is looking forward to great interaction and invited people to share their ideas and suggestions directly with him through NaMo App and MyGov. He also shared a toll-free number where people can share their ideas. People can dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message for the Prime Minister. The number will be active from June 11 to June 26. "For the #MannKiBaat this month, dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 to record your message. You could also write on the MyGov Open Forum and pen your inputs. Looking forward to a great interaction," PM Modi said in a tweet on his official Twitter account. Prasar Bharati News Services also sought suggestions from people for the programme. "PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat is back again! Want your ideas\/inputs on Mann Ki Baat, share them on mygov.in or dial 1800-11-7800," it said in a tweet. PM Modi had signed off the last episode of the radio programme in February ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He had expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power and his radio programme will resume after the polls. "Friends, elections are the biggest celebration of democracy. In the next two months, we will be busy in the hurly-burly of general elections. I will also be a candidate. In maintaining respect for healthy democratic traditions, the next episode of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast on the last Sunday of May. With your blessings, once again I shall begin this series of 'Mann Ki Baat'. and shall keep doing it with you for years," he had said in his last address on February 24. The Mann Ki Baar programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month on AIR channels.