Modi’s love for farmers a sham, Centre dishing out false claims: Congress

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 10:12 AM

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee said that a recent incident where a potato farmer in Agra got Rs 490 against a sale of 19,000 kg of his produce exposed the Bharatiya Janata Party governments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

The Congress on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s love and concern for farmers as a sham and alleged that the agriculture sector was in crisis even as the union government was dishing out false claims.

Spokesman of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) Priyanka Gupta said that a recent incident where a potato farmer in Agra got Rs 490 against a sale of 19,000 kg of his produce exposed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments.

“Farmers are neck-deep in debts but both the state and union governments were looking the other way,” she said.

The Congress leader also highlighted the “unprecedented plight” of the sugarcane growers in western Uttar Pradesh, saying that the arrears were not being paid.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that all arrears would be cleared by November 30, 2018, but this has not happened and farmers as a result are not being able to pay power bills and the power department is cutting their connections, sending them recovery notices,” Gupta said.

She also cited the growing incidences of suicides by farmers and said that be it farmers of tomato, potato or any other crop they are suffering huge losses due to the “faulty policies and indifference of the governments”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Modi’s love for farmers a sham, Centre dishing out false claims: Congress
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition