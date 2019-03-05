Modi’s India worse than Hitler’s Germany: Congress leader Saifuddin Soz sparks row

In the heat of the political debate over Pulwama terror attack and Balakot air strikes, the senior Congress leader sparked a row when he compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Germany’s Adolf Hitler.

Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir Saifuddin Soz has drawn a comaprison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German dictator Adolf Hitler. In the heat of the political debate over Pulwama terror attack and Balakot air strikes, the senior Congress leader sparked a row when he compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Germany’s Adolf Hitler.

The J&K leader said at an event in Srinagar on Tuesday that Modi wants to win the election by hook or by crook, reported India Today TV. “In fact, he is using foul means to win the election and this time he wants to create unrest within India and in the neighborhood, he wants to do something against Pakistan. It will be counterproductive because Indians are not interested in that and since there is no cabinet system, he will not listen to this in cabinet. Do you think anybody disagrees with him in the cabinet?

“We are much worse than Hitler’s Germany. It is not that fascism is away, we are now experiencing fascism in practice.”

Soz made the comment after he questioned the Balakot strikes by the Indian Air Force and also went ahead and said that Modi’s India is worse than Hitler’s Germany.

He also tweeted on Monday, “Modi has imposed fascism on India. That way we are living dangerously. see what has happened. No one in the Cabinet can afford to disagree. People like Jaitly look to Parliament seat and everybody in BJP RSS think Modi Mala Japney Sey Beyda Par Hoga warna Marna Hai (sic).”

Soz has been associated with the Congress party for a long time and has also served as a Union minister in the UPA government. No stranger to controversy, the party has on occasions distanced itself from the leader’s remarks.

Notably, in June 2018, former finance minister P. Chidambaram and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh refused to attend the book launch of Soz’s “Kashmir: Glimpses of history and the story of struggle” after he made controversial remarks related to the autonomy of the volatile state.

The party had to distance itself from his statements saying it was his personal view and not that of the party.

The politicisation of air strikes in Balakot seems to have reached its peak with different opposition leaders asking for proof and the BJP defending it even as Congress and others accused the BJP of milking the Balakot strikes for the upcoming elections.

