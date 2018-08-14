Modi’s ‘fuel from sewer gas’ story real? Chhattisgarh man claims it was him PM had referred to

A man named Shyam Shirke has now come out and claimed that he is the person PM Modi talked about.

PM Narendra Modi is being mocked at by a section of people on social media for his recent statement about a man who ‘created fuel through sewage sludge.’ Modi had claimed that a tea-seller in a small town used to live near a sewer. The Prime Minister had added that the tea-seller made a hole in a small utensil and inserted a gas-pipe in it. Later, he used the gas from the pipe for preparing tea. (Kisi chotte se nagar mein, naale ke paas, koi chai ka thela lekar ke khada rehtha tha aur chai banakar ke bechta tha…. ussne ek chote se bartan ko ulta karke, ched karke ek pipe daal di. Aur jo gutter se gas nikalta tha, woh pipeline se uske chai ke thele mein le liya. Aur woh chai banane ke liye ussi gas ka upyog karke chai banata tha)

Modi’s statement made twitterati go berserk. Top opposition party leaders including AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slammed the Prime Minister for his statement.

However, a man named Shyam Shirke has now come out and claimed that he is the person PM Modi talked about. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shirke said that he didn’t like the statement given by Congress chief Gandhi in Karnataka’s Bidar. “Nallah emitting foul gases polluting environment is now being used for something like this and creating fuel… it’s in national interest… I didn’t like what Rahul Gandhi ji said, never thought he’s immature,” Shirke said.

Moreover, the man has patented his techonology of production of bio-CNG from sewage sludge. He complains of having no financial help from the government. “I have no financial assistance…people from municipality threw away the equipment, saying it’s a wastage,” he said, adding that he didn’t lodge an FIR as whe was dissapointed.

He said that the Chattisgarh Science & Technology department had also allocated funds to work on his innovaion. “Chhattisgarh Science & Technology department gave me money to take it to next level,” he said, adding, “I built and installed it in a nallah… in 3 days enough gas was collected… it was installed in a house where food was prepared for 4-5 months.”

Explaining about his product, Shirke said that he collected water from drains and made mini ‘collector’ to collect water bubbles and used a drum to make a gas holder. When tested, system was functional, he claimed. “I connected it to a gas stove and made tea,” Shirke said.

However, the ANI report claims that Shirke is a mechanacal contractor and not a tea-seller as claimed by PM Narendra Modi in his speech.

Shirke further claimed that he had forgotten about his experiment. “Scientists told me my paper has been sent to higher authorities… it had already been 2 yrs hence, I had forgotten about it. Yesterday I came to know Modi ji has mentioned my invention in his speech,” Shirke said.