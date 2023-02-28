Modi’s dig at Congress in Karnataka: ‘Kharge namesake president, world knows who holds remote control’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at Congress party and said that he was disheartened to see the “disrespect” meted out to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the party’s recently-concluded plenary in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a gathering in Belagavi district of poll-bound Karnataka, Modi referred to Kharge as the “namesake Congress president” and suggested that the Gandhi family still calls the shots.

“I respect Mallikarjun Kharge, the son of this soil who has 50 years’ experience in Parliament under his belt, a lot. He has tried to do all that he can in the service of the people. However, I was pained over an incident at the Congress plenary in Chhattisgarh.

“Everybody was standing in the sun. However, Kharge, Congress president and the eldest and most experienced among them, did not get the fortune of shade from an umbrella. An umbrella was pulled up for someone else standing next to him,” the Prime Minister said.

“The behaviour of Congress towards Kharge ji…. He may be the party president, but the world knows that someone else holds the remote control,” Modi added.

Modi also referred to the slogans raised by Congres leaders against him following the arrest of Pawan Khera at the Delhi airport.

“Congress thinks until Modi is alive their motives won’t be realised and that is why they keep saying “mar ja Modi, mar ja Modi…” Some are saying “Modi, your grave will be dug” but the country is saying “Modi, your lotus will bloom”,” the PM said, warning the people of the state to guard against parties ridden with nepotism.

The Prime Minister was in Belagavi today where he laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple development initiatives besides releasing the 13th installment of PM-KISAN worth more than Rs 16,800 crore. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Shivamogga airport with BJP veteran BS Yeddiyurappa by his side.