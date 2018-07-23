​​​
Modi’s brutal ‘New India’: Rahul Gandhi’s blistering attack on PM, Raje government on Alwar lynching

Dragging PM Narendra Modi in Alwar lynching case, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned the process followed by the Rajasthan police after alleged beating of a person took place.

Dragging PM Narendra Modi into the Alwar lynching case, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned the process followed by the Rajasthan police after the death of a person due to alleged beating. Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief also questioned why it took the police three hours to take the victim to the hospital. “Policemen in Alwar took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. “They took a tea-break enroute… this is Modi’s brutal “New India” where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die,” Gandhi added.

Meanwhile, the killing has snowballed in a big controversy after some reports claimed laxities on the part of Rajasthan police in dealing with the case. While the Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje, has strongly condemned the killing, the Opposition has slammed her government for sheltering the culprits. Raje, in a tweet, assured that strict action will be aken against those involved in the crime.

The chief minister said that she has asked Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria to personally look into the case and assure culprits are brought to the book. “The incident of the alleged lynching of a person transporting bovines in Alwar district is condemnable. Strict possible action shall be taken against the perpetrators,” Raje tweeted.

 

