Modi’s appeal to voters in Telangana: Ensure not a single vote goes to Congress

Attacking the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday urged the people to ensure not a single candidate of that party wins in the forthcoming Telangana assembly polls.
Attacking the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday urged the people to ensure not a single candidate of that party wins in the forthcoming Telangana assembly polls. Addressing an election rally here, Modi asked the people “to take a pledge in the memory of the martyrs for Telangana’s cause and ensure not a single Congress candidate wins” in the December 7 assembly elections to the state.
Recalling the role of Sardar Valabhbhai Patel in uniting India after partition, Modi told a large gathering that had it not been for the Iron Man, Indians would have needed a Pakistani visa to visit Hyderabad. The Prime Minister said both the Congress and the ruling TRS engaged in caste politics and vote bank politics.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.