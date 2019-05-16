‘Modilie’ isn’t a word, does not exist in any of our dictionary: Oxford on Rahul Gandhi’s claim

The Congress president on a number of occasions has accused PM Modi of lying on a number of issues.

A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at PM Modi saying that there is a new word in English dictionary ‘Modilie’, the Oxford dictionaries refused the claim. Oxford said that the image showing the entry was fake and there is no such word in its dictionary.

“We can confirm that the image showing the entry ‘Modilie’ is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries”, the Oxford tweeted today.

The Congress president on a number of occasions has accused PM Modi of lying on a number of issues including on the Rafale jet deal. “There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

He uploaded a screenshot of a photo-shopped page of an English dictionary showing the meaning of “Modilie”, on his twitter account. “Modilie” is described as a “to constantly Modify the truth” in the fabricated page.

Taking his attack further on Thursday, the Congress president once again tweeted on Thursday morning. “‘Modilie’ is a new word that’s become popular worldwide. Now there’s even a website that catalogues the best Modilies!”, he said.

With the last phase of the elections to be held on May 19, the country has witnessed a heated war of words. While the Congress president has been accusing Modi of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal and also started the slogan ‘chowkidar chor hai’, Modi has called him ‘Naamdaar’. Even Rahul Gandhi’s father and late PM Rajiv Gandhi was dragged in the war of words with BJP blaming him for Bofors.

Six of the seven-phase polls were held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12, will the last phase i scheduled to go on May 19. Results of all Lok Sabha seats, as well as Assembly Election results of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, will be declared on May 23.

