Modi-Xi meeting: From guided tour to classic Tamil cuisine, here’s what is in store for Chinese president

The Chinese president met PM Modi at Mahabalipuram, where both leaders began their informal interaction at the Shore Temple. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today welcomed Chinese President XI Xinping at the ancient city of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu where the two leaders will hold a two-day informal summit, carrying forward from the spirit of Wuhan where the Chinese premier hosted the Indian Prime Minister last in 2018. The meeting between the two leaders comes at a crucial time of changing world order where it becomes crucial for both nations to keep their relationship steady and on track.

The Chinese president arrived in India earlier today in Chennai to a grand welcome. While Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy and his deputy O Paneerselvam were present at the airport to receive him, along with other senior officials from the Centre and that state, he was also offered a glimpse of the rich culture through folk dance and music.

From the airport, Jinping headed straight to Hotel ITC Grand Chola. The Chinese president met PM Modi at Mahabalipuram a few hours later, where both leaders began their informal interaction at the Shore Temple. The temple complex is located overlooking the Bay of Bengal. Both leaders will hold informal discussions on a number of issues without any core agenda. As per reports, while the PM will not discuss on Kashmir with Xinping, but will only answer if the latter brings up the topic.

After their meeting, both leaders will have a guided tour of Arjuna’s penance, Panch Rathas, and the Shore Temple. This will be followed by dinner to be hosted by PM Modi. The menu at the dinner will include Thakkali Rasam, Arachavitta Sambar, Kadalai Kuruma and Kavanarasi Halwa among other dishes.

While Xinping will return to his hotel today evening, he will again return to Mahabalipuram tomorrow morning for a bilateral as well as delegation-level meetings tomorrow. Both India and China are expected to discuss a number of issues including trade and the next round of special representative level talks. This is the third informal meeting between both leaders after Wuhan in China and Ahmedabad in Gujarat and the second informal meeting between the two leaders after Wuhan.