Modi-Xi meet: Show ’56 inch’ chest, raise issues like Dokalam and Huawei with Xi, Congress tells PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Xi Jinpinng in Mahabalipuram.

The Congress on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should show his “56 inch chest” and raise issues like Huawei, land occupied in PoK and Dokalam with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“As Xi Jinping supports Imran Khan on Article 370 Modi Ji look him in the eye at Mamallapuram and say: 1) Vacate 5000 km of land in PoK occupied by China trans-Karakoram 2) No Huawei in India for 5G. Show your 56” ki chhati!” Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said in a tweet.

“Or is it: Haathi ke daant khane ke aur dikhane ke aur (case of difference in posturing and action),” the former Union minister said.

Sibal’s remarks came hours before Modi and Jinping’s informal summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said Modi should tell Jinping that the issue of Kashmir is bilateral and will be sorted out between India and Pakistan.

“But, he should ask the Chinese president when China is leaving Dokalam. Why are you creating helipads near Indian border. You should settle the Dokalam issue with China,” he said.

On Thursday, the Congress said why does Prime Minister Modi not say that India is watching the muzzling of pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong when Xi says he is watching Kashmir.

The party slammed the Modi government for failing to stop China from targeting India’s internal matters.