Modi-Xi Jinping Meet LIVE: Mamallapuram all decked up to receive Chinese President

PM Modi had met Xi Jinping during an informal summit in Wuhan, China last April. (File Photo/PTI)

Modi-Jinping Meeting Latest Updates: The coast town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu is all decked up to receive Chinese President Xi Jinping who will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the second informal summit between the two leaders. The town has turned into a fortress as an unprecedented security cover has been put in place for the meeting. Bulletproof makeshift structures have been put near the shore temple for the two leaders to hold talks, PTI reported.

Even though this is an ‘informal’ summit, issues like terrorism, trade and border conflicts may also feature during the one-on-one talks between the two leaders, sources said. Jinping’s meeting with PM Modi just over 24 hours after he met Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

This is the second such ‘informal’ meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping since they met in Chinese town of Wuhan in April last year.

The informal summit between Modi and Jinping is being held at a time when ties between the two Asian giants are strained following the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. In a joint statement issued after Imran Khan-Xi Jinping’s meeting on Wednesday, Beijing said it is maintaining a “close attention” to the Kashmir situation and that the issue should be resolved peacefully as per the UN charter.

