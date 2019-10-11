Modi-Xi Jinping Meet LIVE: Mamallapuram all decked up to receive Chinese President

Modi-Jinping Meeting Latest Updates: The coast town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu is all decked up to receive Chinese President Xi Jinping who will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the second informal summit between the two leaders. The town has turned into a fortress as an unprecedented security cover has been put in place for the meeting. Bulletproof makeshift structures have been put near the shore temple for the two leaders to hold talks, PTI reported.
Even though this is an ‘informal’ summit, issues like terrorism, trade and border conflicts may also feature during the one-on-one talks between the two leaders, sources said. Jinping’s meeting with PM Modi just over 24 hours after he met Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
This is the second such ‘informal’ meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping since they met in Chinese town of Wuhan in April last year.
The informal summit between Modi and Jinping is being held at a time when ties between the two Asian giants are strained following the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. In a joint statement issued after Imran Khan-Xi Jinping’s meeting on Wednesday, Beijing said it is maintaining a “close attention” to the Kashmir situation and that the issue should be resolved peacefully as per the UN charter.
The meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus "more" on how to move beyond the past and present differences to forge a cooperative partnership, Chinese state media reported.
"The belated official announcement of Xi's visits to the country's two South Asian neighbours (India and Nepal), only 48 hours ahead of the informal meeting, was proof that Beijing and New Delhi cherish the opportunity to improve bilateral ties through the personal chemistry between their top leaders," an editorial in the state-run China Daily said on Thursday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has left Beijing for India. He will reach Tamil Nadu capital Chennai late afternoon on Friday. Xi Jinping will later meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the historic tourist town of Mamallapuram.
The coastal town of Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, has been decorated to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu has turned into a fortress with an unprecedented security cover put in place for Modi-Xi Jinping meeting.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive at Chennai at 2 pm from where he will proceed to the coastal town of Mamallapuram for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the second such informal meeting between the two leaders since they met in Wuhan in April last year.