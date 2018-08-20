Modi wrote to Imran Khan, sought initiation of Indo-Pak talks: Pakistan’s new foreign minister makes big claim

“There is a need for continued and uninterrupted dialogue with India,” Qureshi said in a press conference he addressed shortly after assuming his new office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan hinting at initiation of talks soon, Pakistan’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday.

Directly addressing his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, Qureshi said, “we are neighbours. we have long-standing issues, both of us know these problems. But we have no other option but to engage in dialogue. We cannot afford adventurism.”

“India and Pakistan have to move forward keeping realities before them,” the newly-appointed foreign minister said, adding that PM Modi has written a letter to Khan in which he has indicated the beginning of talks between the two countries, Geo TV reports.

He also discussed the Kashmir issue in his presser. “These issues are complicated and we may face hurdles in resolving them, but we must engage,” he said, adding, “we will have to admit that we are facing problems, we must admit that Kashmir is a reality. The Islamabad declaration is a part of our history.”

However, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reportedly denied the claims made Qureshi. The letter was just a customary message, CNN-News 18 reported citing sources.