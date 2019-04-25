Modi Varanasi Roadshow LIVE: PM’s mega show of strength in his Lok Sabha constituency today

Modi Varanasi Roadshow LIVE! The temple town of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness high-pitched campaigning for Lok Sabha elections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a massive roadshow in his parliamentary constituency today. PM Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi on April 26, Friday. In 2014, Narendra Modi had defeated his closest rival Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal by nearly three lakh votes and the BJP would want him to repeat the success this time too. Voting in Varanasi is scheduled to be held in the last of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on May 19. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage PM Modi's mega roadshow in Varanasi will start from Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya's statue and end at Dashashwamedh Ghat in the evening covering a distance of approx 10 kms. He will then participate in Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. As per a press release issued by the BJP, top leaders from alliance parties will be present in Varanasi during his nomination program on Friday. Akali Dal's senior leader and former Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan will attend the event apart from several other leaders in what is being seen as a show strength.