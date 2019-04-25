Modi Varanasi Roadshow LIVE: PM’s mega show of strength in his Lok Sabha constituency today

  1. Home
Updated:Apr 25, 2019 8:55:56 am

Modi Varanasi Roadshow LIVE: PM Modi will hold a mega 10-km-long roadshow in Varanasi today, a day ahead of filing his nomination from the temple town. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Modi varanasi roadshow live, modi roadshow live, pm modi varanasiPM Modi?s mega roadshow in Varanasi will start from Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya?s statue and end at Dashashwamedh Ghat. (File Photo/PTI)

Modi Varanasi Roadshow LIVE! The temple town of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness high-pitched campaigning for Lok Sabha elections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a massive roadshow in his parliamentary constituency today. PM Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi on April 26, Friday. In 2014, Narendra Modi had defeated his closest rival Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal by nearly three lakh votes and the BJP would want him to repeat the success this time too. Voting in Varanasi is scheduled to be held in the last of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

PM Modi’s mega roadshow in Varanasi will start from Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya’s statue and end at Dashashwamedh Ghat in the evening covering a distance of approx 10 kms. He will then participate in Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

As per a press release issued by the BJP, top leaders from alliance parties will be present in Varanasi during his nomination program on Friday. Akali Dal’s senior leader and former Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan will attend the event apart from several other leaders in what is being seen as a show strength.

Live Blog

PM Modi Varanasi Roadshow LIVE Updates:

08:54 (IST)25 Apr 2019
Modi created a record in 2014

Narendra Modi had created a record by defeating his nearest rival Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal by over three lakh votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. He also won from Vadodara, Gujarat.

08:52 (IST)25 Apr 2019
Modi to participate in Ganga aarti

After the roadshow, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the famous Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat later in the evening today. He will also take part in several interaction events after the Ganga aarti.

08:51 (IST)25 Apr 2019
Modi's 10-km-long roadshow

PM Modi will hold a mega 10-km-long roadshow in Varanasi which is expected to be attended  by lakhs of people. The roadshow will start from Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya's statue and end at Dashashwamedh Ghat. 

08:49 (IST)25 Apr 2019
PM Modi on whirlwind 2-day visit to Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving on a whirlwind two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi from today.  PM Modi will roadshow on Thursday and file his nomination from Varanasi on Friday. 

